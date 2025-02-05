Pixie Dust Nails Are The Elevated Version Of Soap Nails, & Here’s How To Get Them

If you’re bored of getting the same polish on your nails over and over again, look no further — this new spring nail trend might be my favorite. Pixie dust nails are an elevated version of the viral soap nails you regularly see on social media. If you like a bit of sparkle like I do but aren’t a big fan of too much glitter, pixie dust nails are the perfect nail look for you.

Pixie dust nails consist of adding a soft touch of glitter to your nails while still keeping them subtle enough for daily wear. Like the name suggests, your nails are supposed to look like iridescent pixie wings, or like some magical, sparkly fairy dust was delicately sprinkled on your nails. They’re shimmery, eye-catching, and best of all — easy to recreate.

Here’s how to achieve the sparkly pixie dust mani look, whether you attend the salon often or prefer to DIY your nails at home.

How to get pixie dust nails at the salon

This look requires fresh, clean nails, so before anything else, make sure your nail tech removes previous polishes, takes care of your cuticles, and creates the nail shape you desire (square, oval, and almond all look amazing with this trend). Adding a base coat to your nails will do wonders to enhance the shine of the nail polish you choose, so make sure to ask for a smoothing or strengthening one.

Although the base color for pixie dust nails is pretty much up to you, the trend typically works best with iridescent top coats or polishes. Metallics will look amazing (like OPI’s Glowing Places ($13), as well as shiny rainbow polishes like the ILNP My Private Rainbow holographic top coat ($10). Your nail tech can also mix a base coat with small particles of glitter to create the pixie dust effect on top of your nails.

how to get pixie dust nails at home

If you prefer to achieve this look in the comfort of your own home, you’re in luck — pixie dust nails are easy to DIY.

The first step is to carefully prep your nails by using a nail buffer. This will ensure they’re smoothed out before any polish is added on top. Then, apply a good base coat and let it dry for a few minutes.

The easiest way to get the pixie dust effect is to use a nail polish that has micro-glitter particles. Make sure to apply only one or two coats, so you aren’t over-doing it on the glitter. Pixie dust nails are supposed to have an iridescent touch of sparkle.

Some great and affordable polish options are essie’s birthday girl ($10) and the quick-drying essie faux real FX top coat ($10). If you’re not that into pink, don’t worry — try out this TikTok-famous polish, China Glaze Fairy Dust ($9), to effortlessly create the sparkly, pixie dust effect.

You can also try adding a white pearl chrome powder instead of regular polish, or incorporate pixie dust French tips for an even more subtle, sparkly look. Finally, don’t forget to add a shiny top coat to seal everything in, and you’re done!