It’s a Gen Z miracle: Bubble Skincare and poppi are collaborating! On March 9, Bubble announced the team-up with the prebiotic soda brand to create a dermatologist-approved lip serum — and yes, all of the serums are soda-flavored. Because of course they are.

With poppi’s best-selling flavors inspiring the product lineup, Bubble’s TALK BACK Lip Serum is available at Walmart exclusively. The collection includes three clear serums: Strawberry Lemon, Grape, and Root Beer. The Strawberry Lemon and Root Beer are sold individually, priced at $9.99 each. The Grape is available as part of the collab’s Lip Serum Duo ($17.95) alongside the Strawberry Lemon.

The dermatologist-approved formula features ingredients designed to nourish and soften your lips, including shea butter, vitamin E, avocado oil, sodium hyaluronate, and squalane. Together, they help lock in moisturize and keep lips feeling smooth and hydrated throughout the day. A cruelty-free (and vegan!) lip serum that promises hydration, protection, and some soda-inspired nostalgia for under $10? I’m sold.

“Our community fuels every decision we make at Bubble,” Bubble Skincare founder Shai Eisenman said in a press release about the new collection. “Every new product innovation, consumer activation, and partnership is shaped by the feedback, conversations, and creativity of the people who inspire us. Partnering with poppi felt like a natural extension of that ethos, given their equally strong dedication to cultivating and celebrating their own community.”

So, if you’ve ever wanted your favorite drink to double as a lip product, this might just be the beauty launch to add to your cart ASAP — it’s the perfect mix of skin care science and fun. BRB, heading to Walmart!