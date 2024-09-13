College football is back, and you know what that means: it’s tailgate season! No matter why you find yourself at a tailgate this fall — whether it’s to show off your cute tailgating outfits, hang with friends, or actually attend the football game — college football tailgates are a hallmark of the U.S. college experience, and are always highlights of the fall semester. And just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, Bubble Skincare might just be stopping by your very own tailgate to join in on the gameday celebrations.

This fall, as part of their “Face the Gameday” tour, Bubble Skincare will stop at the University of Florida on Saturday Sept. 14, Louisiana State University on Sept. 21, and Auburn University on Sept. 28. At the tailgates, Bubble will be there to let students try out some fan-fave Bubble products, learn about their skincare needs, and (of course) play some tailgate games. If you attend, you’ll also have the chance to get some free Bubble products, including sample minis, the new Tell All lip balm, and hero products including the Fresh Start gel cleanser, Slam Dunk hydrating moisturizer, Day Dream tone and texture serum, and more!

Bubble

This college tour gives the young skincare company the opportunity to connect with students and, according to Shai Eisenman, the founder and CEO of Bubble, “connect with our loyal fans and share our love for skincare,” all while having fun.

Connecting with students makes sense for the Gen Z-centered brand. Bubble Skincare has only been around for three years, but has already built a dedicated fanbase. You may remember (or even have bought) Slam Dunk after it went viral on TikTok earlier this year for its creative packaging, which releases the moisturizer in a flower shape.

Bubble is also connected to the issues young people care about, donating a portion of their sales to nonprofits that support young people struggling with mental health issues. The brand is also vegan and cruelty-free, and perfect for a college student’s budget with products all under $20.

Bubble’s “Face the Gameday” tour shows that tailgates aren’t just about football, but rather, community. Think of the people you meet while splitting a hotdog or bonding over a shared victory. Over the course of these three events, Bubble hopes to engage with the community it has fostered while welcoming newcomers into the family. And isn’t that what tailgating’s all about?