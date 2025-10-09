A hot new bombshell has entered the villa — and by villa, I mean your college campus. Poppi, the prebiotic soda brand that has basically taken over TikTok, just kicked off its 2025 College Tour, and this year the brand is calling it Flavorverse. Think unlimited Poppi drink flavors, celebrity guests, and exclusive merch — basically, everything you’d want for a college event. Did I mention that everything is free?

Poppi’s 2025 college tour officially launches Oct. 9 at Penn State University, where Love Island USA winner Amaya Espinal (aka Miss Amaya Papaya) is headlining the first stop. She’s celebrating her long-awaited new limited edition drink, Amaya’s Island Colada. The drink is a tropical mix of pineapple, coconut, and Poppi’s signature fizz. And no, the drink is not papaya flavored, even though that is her nickname.

After the Penn State stop, Poppi is taking its bubbles down south with stops at Spelman College in Atlanta on Oct. 17, the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville on Oct. 23, followed by Indiana University in Bloomington on Oct. 30 — perfect for Halloweekend.

Poppi is promising endless fun and few celebrity sightings along the way; each city has its own influencer making an appearance. After Amaya’s visit to Penn State, JaNa Craig from Love Island USA Season 6 is set to hype up the girlies in Atlanta. Then comes Jake Shane, best known for his pop culture reactions and his podcast Therapuss with Jake Shane, will take over Fayetteville, Arkansas. Closing out the tour in Bloomington, Indiana, is Connor Wood, who also goes by @fibula across his socials and has a podcast called Brooke and Connor Make A Podcast with Brooke Averick. You can expect photo ops, Poppi-themed content, and a night packed with plenty of Poppi.

To secure your spot so you don’t miss out, you can head to the Poppi Instagram and press the link in their bio to get a free ticket. Don’t forget your IDs — yes, both of them. You’ll need your student ID and proof you’re 21+ to get through the door. And because Poppi never does anything halfway, the brand is also dropping limited-edition merch you can only get on tour — think hats, water bottles, shirts, and hoodies. You might’ve come for the free soda, but you just might leave with a new emotional support water bottle and a camera roll full of selfies.