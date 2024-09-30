Hailey Bieber Nailed it: Her Top 10 Manicures

Hailey Bieber is notoriously known for her manicures. Her glazed donut nails went viral after May 2022’s Met Gala, but she has many other stunning looks. These manicures are all thanks to Zola Ganzorigt, a Los Angeles-based nail tech. Not only is she Hailey’s go-to, but Zola has also done looks for Khloe Kardashian, Sydney Sweeney, Christina Aguilera, Sabrina Carpenter, and Vanessa Hudgens. Here are my personal favorite Hailey manis.
- BUBBLE BATH
Number one, for me, has to be this bubble bath set. They are very simple, yet elegant. This kind of manicure will complement any outfit and is versatile for any occasion.
- strawberry French
Hailey’s first anniversary for her beauty brand, Rhode, in 2023 called for a bold nail. This strawberry French set perfectly tied into Rhode’s release of the strawberry glaze lip treatment.
- Honey-yellow
This pale honey-yellow mani is giving all the happy vibes. Whether you need to brighten your day or switch it up with a pop of color, this set is just what you need.
- Glazed Donut
After the Met Gala in May of 2022, Hailey Bieber’s glazed donut look was everywhere. This set is Hailey’s go-to, and I can see why. This manicure will give you a fresh, clean look that is effortlessly chic.
- Candy cane
Hailey’s red french tip manicure is perfect for the holiday season or any time you want to switch it up. You can never go wrong with a red mani and red lip combo!
- Brown Tortoiseshell
While in France, Hailey opted for a different style of nail, unlike her simple sets before. This brown tortoiseshell design is very trendy and elegant.
- Red Hot
Classy, red, bold nails are a staple for any outfit. Much like a red lip, they are timeless and versatile. Hailey’s red hot mani gives confidence and simplicity.
- Chocolate Brown
This chocolate manicure is perfect for fall and winter. Hailey’s dark brown nails are a perfect trendy choice for this time of the year, giving me a warm and cozy feeling.
- GRaY Pearl
This chrome design of Hailey’s is unique to her usual manis. This manicure is clean and sleek, giving a pearl shine to the set.
- MIDNIGHT BLUE
This midnight blue set is perfect for a transition from summer to fall. Zola G, Hailey’s nail tech, recently this photo captioned “Jack’s mom” as a tribute to Hailey’s newborn baby, Jack Blues Bieber.