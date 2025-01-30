The LoveShackFancy x Roller Rabbit Collab Is Back With A New Valentine’s Day Drop

As a Bama Rush girl myself, of course, I am obsessed with Roller Rabbit. The clothing and accessories brand has trendy pieces that come in the comfiest fabric and the most unique prints. (I myself have been eying the pink Monkey Loungewear Set since I was first introduced to the brand my freshman year.) If there is one other brand that captures its consumers — especially its consumers from The University of Alabama — as well as Roller Rabbit, that’s definitely LoveShackFancy. Just putting on a piece of clothing from their collection will make you feel like you are having a fancy garden party or walking the streets of Paris. A true Bama Girl’s two favorite brands.

If you were just as sad as I was when you didn’t get your hands on the first LoveShackFancy x Roller Rabbit collab, then you’re in luck this time. The LoveShackFancy x Roller Rabbit collab is back again this year, and with a brand new Valentine’s Day collection! Here is everything you need to know so you can grab exactly what’s on your wishlist when the collection drops.

LoveShackFancy x Roller Rabbit Collection Release Date

The LoveShackFancy x Roller Rabbit collection will be released Feb. 4 at 12 p.m. ET. The collection comes just in time for Valentine’s Day, so you can get yourself a pair to show off no matter how you’re celebrating. The best part is there is no timed entry to the site or waitlist, so you can plan on grabbing your set on the LoveShackFancy website as soon as it hits 12 p.m. ET on Feb. 4.

What’s Included In The LoveShackFancy x Roller Rabbit Collection

This collab is truly the pajama set of my dreams. The collection features both long sleeve and short sleeve pajama sets, because this collab is too cute to just keep it inside your bedroom. You can get the LoveShackFancy x Roller Rabbit designs in sweatpants and a hoodie, as well as some extra goodies including a makeup bag, pouch, eye mask, and slippers. Sizes range from XXS-XL and even includes kids sizing as well.

The LoveShackFancy x Roller Rabbit Collection Designs

The collection features three new designs, combining the playful style of Roller Rabbit with the romantic feel of LoveShackFancy. Fabric names include Luna Bow, Disco Bow, and Heirloom Monkey, according to a press release. I don’t know about you, but those designs sound like something I need in my closet ASAP!

If this launch goes anything like previous LoveShackFancy collab launches, then it is sure to sell out within minutes. Make sure to jump on the LoveShackFancy website at noon ET on Feb. 4 to get your hands on this sought-after collection. Prices will range from $28- $218.