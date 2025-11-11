42 Fall Pajama Sets For Cozying Up As Temperatures Drop

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

As the nights get longer and the temperatures drop, there’s nothing like the comfort of slowing down and embracing the art of staying in. Just picture it: a seasonal-scented candle flickering on your nightstand, your favorite lotion lingering after a steaming shower, and your latest binge-worthy show queued up. ‘Tis the season of soft blankets, early bedtimes, and a bit of quiet luxury — what’s better to perfect that feeling than with a new fall pajama set?

Whether you’re indulging in a much-needed solo night of self-care or hosting a cozy movie marathon with friends, the right pair of PJs can make all the difference. Think buttery-soft fabrics, delicate lace trims, festive prints, and silhouettes that blend the perfect balance between cute and comfortable. Take this as your excuse to upgrade your PJ drawer this fall, and take your bedtime to an extra special level.

From budget-friendly basics to a few splurge-worthy sets, I’ve rounded up over 40 fall pajama styles that blend peak comfort with chic style. So pour a cup of tea, grab your favorite throw blanket, and get ready to find the ultimate fall PJ sets to carry you through every chilly night ahead.

Victoria\’s Secret Victoria’s Secret Modal Soft Short Pajama Set ($70 Get in the festive spirit early with this red-and-white asymmetrical striped set. It comes in Victoria’s Secret’s signature buttery-soft modal, with a hint of stretch for the ultimate comfort. The pattern also comes in a baby pink and heather gray for options to wear all year round. See on Victoria’s Secret

Amazon Kistore 2 Piece Pajama Set ($20) This trendy set pairs a crew neck long sleeve top and matching high waist shorts with a side split. Perfect for daily lounging around or festive movie nights and sleepovers, this set offers a chic look for any downtime activity. See on Amazon

SHEWIN SHEWIN Ribbed Knit Sleepwear Set ($30) I’m obsessed with the unique look of this ribbed knit sweater set. Complete with a v-neck neckline, pockets, and lightweight fabric, this two-piece set makes for a classy (but just as relaxed) lounge-around look. See on Amazon

American Eagle AE Ribbed Plush PJ Set ($40) American Eagle’s ribbed plush knit set — offered in three neutral colors — features a scoop neck and matching shorts with lace trim. See on American Eagle

Intimissimi Intimissimi Lace Trim Tank Top Short Pajamas ($65) Intimissimi’s unique PJ look is all things classy for a more breathable look. Cozy up under all the blankets your heart desires in the tank top and shorts, made of soft modal featuring romantic lace ruffle trim. See on Intimissimi

Macy\’s International Concepts Women’s Printed Satin Long Pajama Set ($80) This Macy’s-exclusive set is the definition of dreamy. Covered in a dainty script font of different phrases like “sleep tight,” “cat nap,” and “hit the hay,” it is giving total sleepy elegance. See on Macy’s

H&M H&M Viscose-Blend Pajamas ($43) H&M seriously didn’t miss with this season’s PJ line. This viscose jersey set is just so soft and classic, and it comes in six different colors. See on H&M

H&M H&M Satin pajamas ($50) For a slightly elevated look, this satin set with three different color options will make you feel luxurious, whether you’re alone in your bed or cozied up with your best friends. See on H&M

H&M H&M Cotton Muslin Pajamas ($50) This breathable cotton muslin set features an oversized button-up top with drop shoulders and elastic drawstring pants for peak comfort. See on H&M

H&M H&M Printed Cotton Pajamas ($45) This printed PJ set with the daintiest hearts is perfect for all occasions. Made of cotton jersey material, the top features drop shoulders and straight-leg bottoms with an elastic waistband. See on H&M

H&M H&M Jersey Pajamas ($25) Add a hint of edge in this graphic tee set. The same style is also offered in a cream and black heart design without any words. See on H&M

H&M H&M Pointelle Jersey Pajamas ($45) This soft pointelle jersey set is so simple yet so perfect. The top features a round, scalloped-edge neckline, and the pants have a mock fly with decorative buttons and wide legs. This set is also available in red and white with hearts. See on H&M

H&M H&M Pointelle Jersey Pajamas ($45) This soft pointelle jersey set is so simple yet so perfect. The top features a round, scalloped-edge neckline, and the pants have a mock fly with decorative buttons and wide legs. This set is also available in red and white with hearts. See on H&M

H&M H&M Cotton Pointelle Pajamas ($45) For a similar but slightly more detailed look, this low-cut, picot-trimmed neckline has a dainty satin rose appliqué with a gathered frontal seam. The wide-leg pants feature a matching satin rose appliqué on the waistband. See on H&M

H&M H&M Pajama Shirt and Shorts ($45) If you tend to run warmer in your sleep, this soft cotton muslin set is lightweight but just as cozy. Plus, it comes in eight other versatile colors and patterns. See on H&M

Target INSPIRE CHIC Womens Lounge Set ($45) Among all the cotton, jersey, modal, and muslin materials, we can’t forget about the warmest fabric of all — fleece. This button-down, long-sleeve set is perfectly fuzzy and warm for the coldest winter nights. See on Target

GAP Gap Softest Modal PJ Shirt ($40) As Gap puts it, these are “the modal PJs of your dreams.” The buttery soft modal fabric is naturally cool with a little stretch for sleeping and lounging to the fullest comfort. Plus, with 20 different color and pattern options, you’re bound to find the one that is perfectly you. See on GAP

Out From Under Out From Under Hit The Slopes Fairisle Knit Lounge Short ($39) This ultra-soft knit set is the perfect blend of stylish and cozy, featuring a relaxed cropped sweater and matching high-waisted shorts available in three different pattern options. See on Urban Outfitters

Cotton On Cotton On Lace Trim Babydoll Cami Set ($42) Cotton On always brings out the unique styles — and this babydoll cami set is unlike anything else I’ve seen this fall. The soft cotton and crochet lace with satin ribbon straps is cozy and airy, no matter what season you wear it. See on Cotton On

Cotton On Cotton On Airy Soft Henley Long Sleeve ($35) “Airy soft” sounds like the ideal night’s sleep to me — and you can have it in seven different colors to mix and match with the roll waist pants. See on Cotton On

Adore Me Adore Me Suzanna Pajama Cami And Pants Set ($60) This set gives total early-2000s-cool-older-sister vibes, and I’m obsessed. From the lacy details on the double-lined cami top to the matching wide leg pants, you’ll feel completely stylish — and comfy — as you drift into your dreams. See on Nordstrom

Wednesday\’s Girl Wednesday’s Girl Croissant Print Set ($49) Let’s get into the patterns — arguably the most fun part of pajama set shopping. This pink-and-white striped set featuring strawberries and croissants is perfectly sweet and girly. See on ASOS

Urban Threads Urban Threads long sleeve camp collar breakfast print ($56) More croissants! And just imagine wearing these while sipping your morning coffee on the porch as a crisp breeze floats by. Truly a peak fall moment. See on ASOS

ASOS Threadbare ski print pajamas ($45) Hit the slopes — or the hay — in this adorable set. The blue piping along the trim perfectly compliments the rest of the pattern. See on ASOS

ASOS DESIGN ASOS DESIGN pointelle pajama set ($45) This slim-fit set is giving total winter wonderland, complete with mini bows on both the long-sleeve top and matching bottoms. See on ASOS

PJ Salvage PJ Salvage Print Flannel Pajamas ($72) My eyes immediately jumped to this espresso martini print, but these cotton-flannel pajamas come in seven other pattern options that are just as cozy and adorable. See on Nordstrom

Nordstrom Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Knit Pajamas ($79) The subtle pattern and deep olive color of these longtime Nordstrom favorites are the perfect blend of simplicity and luxury. Their dreamy, lightweight fabric pairs a button-up top with flowy, elastic-waist pants. See on Nordstrom

Midnight Bakert Midnight Bakery Tiger Print Satin Pajamas ($80) It’s safe to say that tiger print will never go out of style, and this stunning satin amber set with its turquoise accents is everything and more. Midnight Bakery promises “luxury” and a fabric that’s “silky-smooth against your skin.” See on Nordstrom

Joyspun Joyspun Women’s Dreamy Soft Collection Set ($17) It may still be fall, but it’s never too early to embrace the winter vibes in this deep forest green with alpine trees. Light up a pine-scented candle and cozy in for the ultimate winter night in this set. See on Walmart

Lulu\’s Lulu’s Snuggly Love Dark Green Short Sleeve Lace Two-Piece Pajama Set ($49) This soft jersey knit set pairs a short-sleeve top with stretchy, flowy shorts. A romantic lace trim accents both the cuffs and hems of the top and shorts for a chic finishing touch. See on Lulu’s

No Boundaries No Boundaries Sleepwear Long Sleeve Top and Pants ($25) A set that can double for a good night’s sleep and a casual day on campus? Yes, please. This sleep set by No Boundaries can be worn just like a sweat set by day and your go-to PJs by night — no one has to know! See on Walmart

No Boundaries No Boundaries Ribbed Top and Flare Pants ($17) For a fun twist on a basic lounge set, this set features a fitted long-sleeve cropped top and fitted, fold-over flared leggings, both in a soft ribbed fabric. See on Walmart

ASOS Chelsea Peers poly set ($78) This pink night sky pattern is perfect for drifting off into the sweetest dreams. Complete with an exceptionally soft material, straight-fitted pants, and even pockets, this set is everything. See on ASOS

Lulu\’s Lulu’s Surina Burgundy and White Long Sleeve Two-Piece Pajama Set ($49) The basic style is made even more sophisticated with the bold white lining for a contrasting color block effect against the deep burgundy. This set also comes in black. See on Lulu’s

Samring Samring Long Sleeve Button Down Set ($33) This classic set is an easy go-to if you’re looking for a new staple in your PJ drawer in the perfect fall maroon color. See on Amazon