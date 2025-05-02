12 Graduation GRWM Outfits To Wear Before Your Ceremony

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Graduation is more than just a ceremony—it’s a full-day celebration of everything you’ve accomplished. And before you toss your cap or strut across that stage, there’s one essential part of the day that deserves just as much attention: the graduation get ready with me moment. Whether you’re doing a full beat with your besties, sipping mimosas with your fam, or just soaking it all in solo, what you wear before the gown sets the tone for your whole day.

This season, pajama and loungewear sets have officially claimed their spot as the ultimate GRWM uniform. With so many grads turning their morning routines into photo ops and TikToks, what you wear before the cap and gown matters more than ever. Think silky fabrics, Instagrammable details, and silhouettes that are equal parts relaxed and stylish. These aren’t your average pajamas — they’re the first look of your big day, and each one on this list was picked with your graduation morning in mind — whether you’re going for something sentimental, bold, or just plain cute.

​​From fun, eye-catching prints to soft, elevated sets that feel like luxury loungewear, there’s a GRWM look for every type of grad. Let’s be honest: With everything happening that morning, from glam time to last-minute nerves and nonstop photo ops, you’ll want something that looks as good as it feels! Whether you’re graduating from high school, college, or anywhere in between, these sets are made for memories — and for making you feel your best from the moment you wake up.

Hollister Hollister Graduation Bear Set ($30) Celebrate your big day with a dose of nostalgia in the Hollister Graduation Bear Set. Featuring an adorable grad-themed bear print, this cozy PJ set adds a playful, heartwarming vibe to your GRWM routine. It’s soft, spirited, and perfect for snapping pics that you’ll smile at for years to come. See On Hollister

SKIMS SKIMS Short Sleeve Button Up Set ($70) Simple, cute, and classy. The SKIMS Short Sleeve Button-Up Set is a match made in loungewear heaven. With its smooth fabric, contrast piping, and relaxed fit, this set combines comfort with sleek style for the perfect graduation morning look. See On Skims

Pevtufa Pevtufa Happy Graduation Pajama Set ($30) Celebrate your big day in style with the Happy Graduation Pajama Set, designed for ultimate comfort and graduation spirit. Featuring a fun, festive design with grad caps all around, this set adds a touch of joy to your morning routine. See On Amazon

Fashion Nova Fashion Nova Bow Baby Poplin Short Set ($27) Still in your coquette era? It’s cool! The Fashion Nova Bow Baby Poplin Short Set is the perfect set for you. This crisp, breathable poplin set features a cute bow detail and a relaxed fit that’s perfect for lounging — and showing off to your followers during your GRWM! See On Fashion Nova

Savage x Fenty Savage x Fenty Robe 3-Piece Set ($155) Turn your graduation morning into a full-on moment with this Savage x Fenty set. Made from lightweight, ultra-soft modal with sleek stitching and playful snap details, this set brings that signature Savage edge while keeping things comfy. With a relaxed fit and luxe layering options, it’s effortlessly cool for your GRWM routine. See On Savage x Fenty

Victoria Secret Victoria’s Secret Velvet-Trim Long Pajama Set ($37) For a touch of timeless luxury on graduation day, the Victoria’s Secret Velvet-Trim Long Pajama Set delivers. With velvet piping, delicate bow accents, and ultra-soft modal fabric, this set brings elegance and comfort together in the dreamiest way that your followers will love! See On Victoria’s Secret

PrettyLittleThing Pretty Little Thing Long PJ Set ($25) Keep it effortlessly chic on graduation morning with the PrettyLittleThing Long PJ Set. Made from soft, breathable jersey and finished with delicate piping, this grey set brings elevated ease to your pre-ceremony prep. See On PrettyLittleThing

Boohoo Boohoo Espresso Pajama Set ($25) Celebrate your graduation with a toast to style in the Boohoo Espresso Pajama Set, featuring a playful espresso martini glass print. This fun and chic set is perfect for lounging with your besties while sipping something bubbly. It’s cozy, and a total eye-catcher during your GRWM! See On Boohoo

MEIKKO MEIKKO Beauty Tool Pajama Set ($28) Add a dose of glam to your graduation GRWM with the Beauty Tool Pajama Set. Covered in a cute beauty tool print, this lightweight, silky set is a budget-friendly fave that still looks luxe in photos. It’s Insta-ready, comfy, and perfect for getting glam for your special day. See On Amazon

P.J Salvage P.J Salvage Whimsy Tiger PJ Set ($90) Make a bold statement before you even slip into your grad gown with this whimsy Tiger PJ Set. Featuring a fun mini tiger and heart print, this cotton jersey set is as empowering as it is comfy. It’s the perfect mix of playful and powerful for your big day prep. See On P.J Salvage