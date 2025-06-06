Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild” Music Video Is Unhinged (& Hilarious)

It’s time for a brand new era of Sabrina Carpenter. On June 5, Carpenter released her latest single, “Manchild,” and pop girlies everywhere are rejoicing. And on June 6, Carpenter followed it up with the “Manchild” music video, which is equal parts chaotic and hilarious.

This new single comes months after Carpenter’s Feb. 14 release of the Short ‘N Sweet Deluxe album, which included iconic songs like “Busy Woman” and “15 Minutes.” Everyone remembers how Carpenter ruled the charts last summer with the anthem “Espresso,” and now it appears that Carpenter is ready to make the song of the summer again. “Manchild,” though, has a clear difference between Carpenter’s last releases, marking a change from the Short ‘N Sweet era of “Please Please Please,” and entering a whole new vibe for summer 2025.

And now, the first single to Carpenter’s next era is here. “Manchild” gives off a synth-pop vibe, and is definitely a middle finger to men (in case there was any confusion about that). Carpenter sings in the chorus, ““Man-child / Why you always come a-running to me? / F*ck my life / Won’t you let an innocent woman be? / Never heard of self-care / Half your brain just ain’t there / Man-child / Why you always come a-running, taking all my loving from me?”

In the “Manchild” music video, Carpenter continues the theme of… well, men making no sense. The whole vibe is Western and bright, not too different from Short ‘N Sweet, but definitely a tone shift. The video quickly jumps from scene to scene throughout the four minutes, too quickly to sometimes even comprehend what’s happening. We see a truck laying on its front on the side of a road, a car with a chandelier hanging inside, a full tree in a truck bed, and Carpenter and a man riding a jet ski down a highway.

Those are just some of the semi-normal (?) things the music video features — there’s also a bubble bath with two pigs, a chicken wearing a police officer’s hat, and a squirrel smoking a cigarette. (Don’t worry — Carpenter confirmed “no animals were harmed in the making, but some men were.”)

If I could take a stab at the meaning behind this music video, it seems like Carpenter is saying that… men are a mess. They’re chaotic — like the guy who leaves Carpenter hanging without a ride in the music video, and then promptly drives himself off a cliff. (Maybe symbolism for what happens to someone who breaks up with her?) Regardless of the bigger meaning, Carpenter’s fans are eating the “Manchild” music video up.

Sabrina’s killing men in Manchild, life makes sense again #manchild pic.twitter.com/Geqj01cLmP — 𝒦 ᥫ᭡. (@msemenpromax) June 6, 2025

EVERYTHING IN THIS MUSIC VIDEO IS JUST SO FUCKING FUNNT AND WEIRD LMFAOOO #MANCHILD pic.twitter.com/viVRAyqyyB — roxi 🇵🇸 (@myg_Xa) June 6, 2025

me seeing dozens of men in the first minute of the #Manchild music video: yup they're all fucked@TeamSabrina @SabrinaAnnLynn pic.twitter.com/WHfRrPNpz5 — joanne💋 | Manchild 👍 (@lietogirlsfwd) June 6, 2025

The “Manchild” single and music video were first teased Monday, June 2, with a short clip posted to Carpenter’s Instagram. In the video, the singer was seen hitchhiking through the desert in booty shorts and silver heels. The video ends with Carpenter saying, “Oh boy.” Following the teaser video, billboards appeared in Houston, Texas, with the lines: “Hey Men,” “Amen,” and, “I swear they choose me, I’m not choosing them.” Later, another billboard appeared with “Manchild” on it.

It’s clear Carpenter is taking a big departure from her Short N’ Sweet era, and I’m definitely here for it.