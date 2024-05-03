These Jean Shorts Will Become A Staple In Your Summer Wardrobe

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Nothing says summer like a new pair of jean shorts. Whether they’re cut-offs, jorts, wide-legged or so tight you can barely breathe but it’s worth it, Jean shorts are a necessary summer staple for anyone’s closet. Like jeans, though, it’s all about finding the pair that works for you. Instead of leading solely on trends, don’t be afraid to get a cut and inseam that you (yes you!) feel totally comfortable in. At least for your staple pair.

No one is stopping you (except maybe your budget) from trying all sorts of jean short looks this summer, and there are more than enough styles to experiment with right now. The mid-rise, mid-length shorts from the ’90s are back, and these are great for everyday wear as much as they can be dressed up to look a little professional on a hot summer day. Then, of course, there are always booty shorts for those who love them and they are never in scarce supply.

Cut-offs are a classic summer look, so don’t be afraid to invest in a solid pair of denim, like something from Levi or other trusted, tried, and true denim brands. If you shop Jean shorts right, they can last you season after season, which is just one other reason to diversify your denim shorts collection so that you don’t get pigeonholed into just one trendy style. There’s a little bit of everything below.

Everlane a-line These A-line shorts are nice enough to pair with a button-down and loafers for your office internship. Or lounging in your parent’s backyard. See on Everlane

levi 501 cutoffs What’s a Fourth of July party outfit with a pair of classic Levi cutoff shorts? These are classic and despite the high front cut, still give you a little coverage in the back. See on Revolve

Calvin Klein 90’s fit If you’re channeling a ’90s and early aughts aesthetic these days, do it right with these Calvins. They also come in black and white if you want to change it it. See on Calvin Klein

Rag & Bone walking short This relaxed fit is perfect for lazy summer days, with a tank and some sandals. Or try them on with a pair of heels and a dressier top for a casual night out with your BFFs. They come in two different, lighter washes, too. See on Rag & Bone

universal standard cross-button These high-rise shorts have a little flair with a crossover button but they’re also comfy AF and come in a wide range of sizes, too. See on Universal Standard

pac sun “mom shorts” They call these mom shorts, but in reality, they’re just a simple pair of shorts (but not too short). If the wide-legged, longer lengths that are in style right now aren’t your thing, these are the classic jean shorts you’re looking for. See on Pac Sun

wrangler cowboy shorts Leave it to Beyonce to bring back Wrangler jeans. OK, she didn’t officially bring them back, but this loose “cowboy” style didn’t just get in style for nothing. See on Free People

yocur cargo shorts These elastic cargo shorts are cute and perfect for sweltering summer days. See on Amazon