Summer is supposed to be fun, but sometimes bathing suit shopping can be anything but. Whether it’s finding the perfect fit or realizing that the suit that actually does fit costs upwards of $200 and way out of your budget, it’s not easy to find the suit that will make or break summer. One-piece bathing suits can be particularly hard to shop for, mostly because so many of the affordable ones are targeted to an older demographic and can end up looking downright dowdy.

But you shouldn’t have to sacrifice style for a little more coverage (or not so little if you’re going the cut-out route) and if you look hard enough, you can find super cute suits for less than $100 that will make you feel like a glistening beach babe. Or pool party princess, we’re not here to micromanage your social calendar. Whether it’s a great print or a cute open-back shape, these suits are all great choices for your summer fun.

H&M Halter Suit This tropical print is perfect for a pool party. Don’t be afraid to cut out the padded cups (unless you want them, of course) to ease the fit, either. See on H&M

A J. Crew classic Do not sleep on investing in a J.Crew bathing suit for a basic, staple one-piece in a stand-out color if you want to feel like a ’90s supermodel walking up from the beach this summer. See on J.Crew

urban outfitters fruit print Even if you won’t make it past laying out on your friend’s lawn this summer, this tropical, fruity print will make you feel like you’re on a private island. Reviewers recommend sizing up. See on Urban Outfitters

aerie strappy back one piece Much like everyone needs a little black dress, everyone needs a little black swimsuit for easy beach days or to dress up for a beach party. See on Aerie

A good American cut out Are you a contestant on Love Island?!? You’ll feel like one in this black cut-out suit. See on Revolve

a cheetah print scoop back This animal print gives a little oomph to the simple scooped-back silhouette, but it’s also available in other, solid colors, and for $59, why not? See on Lulus