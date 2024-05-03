Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
7 One-Piece Bathing Suits Under $100

Summer is supposed to be fun, but sometimes bathing suit shopping can be anything but. Whether it’s finding the perfect fit or realizing that the suit that actually does fit costs upwards of $200 and way out of your budget, it’s not easy to find the suit that will make or break summer. One-piece bathing suits can be particularly hard to shop for, mostly because so many of the affordable ones are targeted to an older demographic and can end up looking downright dowdy.

But you shouldn’t have to sacrifice style for a little more coverage (or not so little if you’re going the cut-out route) and if you look hard enough, you can find super cute suits for less than $100 that will make you feel like a glistening beach babe. Or pool party princess, we’re not here to micromanage your social calendar. Whether it’s a great print or a cute open-back shape, these suits are all great choices for your summer fun.

H&M Halter Suit

This tropical print is perfect for a pool party. Don’t be afraid to cut out the padded cups (unless you want them, of course) to ease the fit, either.

A J. Crew classic

Do not sleep on investing in a J.Crew bathing suit for a basic, staple one-piece in a stand-out color if you want to feel like a ’90s supermodel walking up from the beach this summer.

urban outfitters fruit print

Even if you won’t make it past laying out on your friend’s lawn this summer, this tropical, fruity print will make you feel like you’re on a private island. Reviewers recommend sizing up.

aerie strappy back one piece

Much like everyone needs a little black dress, everyone needs a little black swimsuit for easy beach days or to dress up for a beach party.

A good American cut out

Are you a contestant on Love Island?!? You’ll feel like one in this black cut-out suit.

a cheetah print scoop back

This animal print gives a little oomph to the simple scooped-back silhouette, but it’s also available in other, solid colors, and for $59, why not?

skims zip up

A lot of Skims suits come in just under the $100 mark (we see you, Kim Kardashian) and in a pretty wide array of sizes. This ruby red zip-up one piece is perfect for any pool or beach party, especially because if you pull on a pair of jean shorts, it makes a whole summer fun outfit. There are other colors, too, if red feels a little too lifeguard-y for you.

Karen is an affiliate content writer and editor for the Her Campus community. More of her other current work can be found at High Snobiety where she covers celeb style, fashion trends, and sneakerhead life. Karen was formerly an entertainment writer and editor at Bustle, Screenrant, The Dipp, Hello Giggles, and probably any other website you can likely think of that covers entertainment, pop culture, and news. She has a B.A. in English and Journalism from Temple University in Philadelphia and an M.A. in Media Studies from The New School University. In a previous life, Karen spent almost a decade in Rome, Italy working as a student advisor for Northeastern University’s architecture study abroad program (and eating all of the pasta and pizza she could afford). She currently resides in Brooklyn, New York. When she's not glued to her laptop writing and adding things to cart, Karen's likely trying to learn how to do her own gel manicures while watching Bravo. If you want to talk about TV, the best sneakers and nail colors right this very minute, or where to go on a European spring break, don't be a stranger.