The Old Navy x Disney Americana Collection Is Here Just In Time For MDW

Old Navy’s always had a knack for making fashion feel a little bit magical — finding that just-right tee or realizing those jeans you’ve been wanting are on sale. Well, those experiences are about to get even more enchanting. On May 14, Old Navy and Disney are teaming up to launch their first-ever co-created Mickey & Friends collection. For the first time ever, Disney’s most iconic characters will appear on Old Navy’s Signature Flag Tee — a nostalgic favorite since 1994. It’s the perfect blend of timeless Disney charm and Old Navy cool, and with exclusive graphics, this drop is one for the books — or the fairytales, if you will.

With over 100 limited-edition, Americana-inspired pieces in sizes from newborn to adult 4XL, the collection has everything from matching family sets to signature denim, all infused with timeless Disney charm. So whether you’re park-hopping or just picnicking, this collection is the perfect way to add some bippity, boppity, boo to your look. Talk about happily ever after!

Old Navy x Disney Old Navy x Disney

From bold graphics to star-spangled details, this collection delivers the perfect blend of playfulness and patriotism. Every piece captures that classic Disney energy with a fresh Old Navy twist — think vintage-inspired designs, comfy fits, and just the right amount of nostalgia. Whether you’re dressing the whole crew in coordinating looks or adding a pop of magic to your everyday outfit, this collection has something for every Disney fan. And with so many styles to choose from, the hardest part might just be picking your favorites.

If the Mickey Mouse Oversized Graphic Sweatshirt ($45) hasn’t swayed you, then the other pieces definitely will! The collection prices range from $9 to $65, and the pieces include extensive sizing, from babies and toddlers to men’s and women’s. The collection even includes accessories, like the Mickey Mouse Flag Tote Bag ($25) and the Neck Scarf ($15).

Old Navy x Disney

The collection will be available starting May 14 both online and in Old Navy stores across the country, so you won’t want to miss out! How fun would it be to spend your summer in one of the Disney parks with your nostalgic Old Navy x Disney Mickey Mouse Jean Jacket and matching Mickey ears? Even if you’re not hitting the parks, I can’t think of a more fashionable way to display your fandom than with this magical collection.

Mark your calendars and set those reminders, besties — this collection won’t be around for long, and you won’t want to miss your opportunity to snag some adorable goodies for you and your loved ones. I already know that once you get your hands on these pieces, you’ll be living happily ever after!