A Ton Of Adorable Stitch Products Are Hitting Shelves Ahead Of The Live-Action Movie

If you’re as excited for the highly anticipated Lilo & Stitch live-action film as I am, you won’t want to miss out on the cutest Disney Stitch merch that’s now out on store shelves in honor of the movie. Disney came out with some of the cutest Stitch products across multiple categories, including apparel and accessories, beauty, decor — and new blind boxes with new Stitch characters.

As you’re getting ready to see the Lilo & Stitch live-action movie releasing on May 23, why not add some fun Stitch merch to your Disney product collection? As the original 2003 Lilo & Stitch movie returns to our screens next month in an updated version, getting a hold of Stitch products is the perfect way to go back to your nostalgic Disney roots (I know I am).

So what are these new products? Disney is partnering with major brands like Pandora, BaubleBar, Crocs, and Betty Crocker to bring the cutest Stitch merch you’ve ever seen to multiple product categories. If you’re hoping to get your hands on one of the new Stitch blind boxes, I’m here to inform you that the collectible figures inside include the cutest characters. With seven different figures to collect, you can use them to decorate your home, prop them up on your shelves for some extra cuteness, or gift someone special in your life.

Just Play

If you love rocking some comfortable Crocs, Disney also partnered with the brand to create the most adorable bright blue Stitch clogs available both online and in-stores. The new pair is covered in an exclusive Stitch pattern with an appliqué Stitch charm on top.

Disney’s toy design team also collaborated with Pandora to make the cutest, most delicate Stitch charm you’ve ever seen. Made with bright sterling silver, it features purple details and can be paired with other Disney charms, too.

Speaking of charms, Disney’s collaboration with BaubleBar is also incredibly adorable. Featuring Stitch in a pineapple, the brand’s new bag charm is the perfect addition to your everyday tote bag to bring Stitch onto campus with you.

More products and brand collaborations will drop leading up to the film’s release on May 23, and continuing into 6/26 Day — so make sure to secure your new Stitch merch while it’s available!