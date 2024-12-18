Olay Is Giving You A Self-Care Activity For Each Day Between Christmas & New Year’s

The benefits of self-care go a long way. For me, self-care days have helped me feel revived and able to take on my daily activities with a new sense of energy and purpose. I see a difference from just one day of self-care, but imagine a whole week of self-care could do for you. Olay is inviting everyone to take on their 7 Days of Indulgence this holiday season, with each day featuring a different activity to ensure you feel confident, refreshed, and excited for the new year! If this sounds like something you’d want to do, then Olay’s 7 Days of Indulgence is exactly where you should begin.
As 2024 comes to an end, there’s no better time to press pause than the week between Christmas and New Year’s. Affectionately known as Twixmas, this week is the perfect time to focus on yourself. You can spend the week setting New Year’s resolutions, taking a mini vacation, or you can take the last week of 2024 and make each day a self-care day with Olay. Starting on Christmas Day, you can begin your seven-day self-care journey and be ready to set foot into a brand new year feeling rejuvenated. Here’s how it works. For each day, set aside a few hours — or take the entire day — to indulge in the self-care activity for that day. Take as much time as you need to feel like the best version of yourself.
Here’s how to take part in Olay’s 7 Days of Indulgence, starting on Christmas Day.
- Day One: Lather in Luxury
-
If you own a bottle of Olay body wash, then bring the self-care spa day right into the comfort of your own home! If you don’t, pick up a bottle of Olay’s Indulgent Moisture Body Wash ($13) and let your shower do the rest. There’s no better way to feel revitalized than with a nice hot shower.
- Day Two: Sip Velvety Hot Cocoa
-
Whatever flavor of hot cocoa you’re into, make yourself a cup and relax while sipping. Include all your favorite hot cocoa ingredients, such as whip cream, cinnamon, marshmallows, and more. Sipping hot cocoa makes you feel warm both on the inside and out. Plus, of course, it tastes really good!
- Day Three: Cozy Movie Marathon
-
Day three brings even more fun. It’s time to cozy up with your favorite blanket and watch all your favorite movies, whether you want to do Christmas classics or year-round flicks that bring you comfort. Line them all up and watch them while snuggling up with popcorn!
- Day Four: Pretend You’re In A Snowglobe
-
There’s nothing better than enjoying fresh, falling snow on a winter day. And if you’re feeling warm, why not bust out your best athleisurewear and go outside and enjoy a walk? Turn “walking in a winter wonderland” into reality with each step in the snow.
- Day Five: Belt It Out
-
Grab Olay’s Indulgent Moisture Body Wash as your microphone and take singing in the shower to a whole new level! Nothing better than feeling fresh and clean all while turning your shower into your personal stage.
- Day Six: Leftovers & Lounge
-
This might be the best on the list so far. Enjoy not having to make dinner and instead indulge in some takeout or leftovers. This also works really well if you like to meal prep! For an entire week, enjoy having your dinner laid out for you!
- Day Seven: Setting Intentions For 2025:
-
Last thing to do for the 7 Days of Indulgence falls right on New Year’s Day. Take this time to reflect and create new goals and aspirations for 2025. Ring in the new year with a clear mindset, and get ready to take on whatever it has to offer.
Even after you’ve officially settled into the new year, the self-care doesn’t have to stop! Continue repeating each day of the self-care week whenever you need to take a step back and find time for yourself.