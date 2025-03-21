12 Office Looks Inspired By ‘Severance’ For Your Innie To Wear To Her Internship

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
It’s officially time to up your office looks. This year is quickly becoming the year of business. With corporate romances like Babygirl, the continual popularity of the office siren aesthetic, and, of course, the massive popularity of Severance, you’re probably eyeing some blazers and blouses yourself. Business looks often get the reputation of being boring and restrictive, but shows like Severance are showing that there can be individuality in even the most basic office outfit.
And let’s not forget — summer internship season is right around the corner. If you’ve been stressing over exactly what to wear to the office in the coming months, take some notes from Severance. The office doesn’t need to be where fashion goes to die — instead, it can become a new place for you to express your individuality and experiment with new styles. Whether you want to be an office siren or serve Helly R. all summer long, this list has great, basic options that’ll have you feeling more confident in the workplace.
- Los Angeles Apparel Cotton Spandex Turtleneck ($38)
If you’re a Helly stan, this turtleneck is for you. It is almost identical to the one she wears in the show, and is also great for layering or wearing on its own.
- H&M Fine-Knit Sweater ($18)
Inspired by Ms. Casey’s collared sweater look, this simple gray sweater is great for a neutral look at the office. You can dress it up with a pencil skirt or add some interest by layering a turtleneck or collar underneath it.
- T Tahari Pull-On Ponte Pencil Skirt ($20)
In Severance, Helly is single-handedly bringing back the pencil skirt. If you’re inspired, try out this simple and formal skirt yourself, which comes in black, white, and olive.
- H&M Twill Pencil Skirt ($30)
For another take on the pencil skirt look, H&M adds a personal touch to the style, with a ribbed fabric and a slit down the back. If you’re feeling extra fun, try out the pinstriped pattern.
- Old Navy Classic Button-Down Shirt ($18)
In the office, fashion is all about styling. An absolute essential, as any Severance character will tell you, is a simple white button-up. You can wear this staple on its own, tucked into a skirt, or layer it under a sweater in true Ms. Casey fashion.
- Garvee Women’s Blazer ($39)
Another office staple, a simple blazer is a must for any internship look. This one from Garvee is single-breasted and fitted, and comes in multiple colors, like apricot and navy blue.
- Lulus Sophisticated Era Taupe Oversized Blazer ($19)
Inspired by the often boxy, ‘90s-era suit looks of Severance, this oversized blazer is great for when you want to get a bit more experimental in the office. With its slightly-padded shoulders and flap pockets, you’ll be looking on point.
- H&M Pencil Skirt ($45)
This dark brown knee-length skirt adds more interest to the pencil skirt with its soft finish and squared stitching. With it, you’ll be able to channel your inner innie all summer long.
- Halara High Waisted Wide Leg Waffle Work Pants ($30)
Coming in over 20 colors, these pants are about to be your new best friend. With side pockets, pleated tailoring, and a wide-leg fit, not only are these pants office-ready, but they’re also extremely comfortable.
- Kinkirk Flared Pants Grey Pinstripe ($64)
Lean all the way into the office siren aesthetic with these trendy grey pants. The pinstripe pattern and flared legs combined with the faux belt waist detailing is giving me all the 2000s office vibes.
- Quince Ultra-Stretch Ponte Sleeveless Dress ($50)
Get extra formal with this simple dress. Like many other items on this list, you can make this dress your own through styling – layer a blazer over it or pair it with cute tights.
- ASOS Design Brushed Vest in Olive ($30)
Another great piece for layering, this boat neck sweater vest can be worn open or buttoned up. It will also add a pop of color to any office outfit. Helly would approve.