12 Office Looks Inspired By ‘Severance’ For Your Innie To Wear To Her Internship

Sydney Flaherty

It’s officially time to up your office looks. This year is quickly becoming the year of business. With corporate romances like Babygirl, the continual popularity of the office siren aesthetic, and, of course, the massive popularity of Severance, you’re probably eyeing some blazers and blouses yourself. Business looks often get the reputation of being boring and restrictive, but shows like Severance are showing that there can be individuality in even the most basic office outfit. 

And let’s not forget — summer internship season is right around the corner. If you’ve been stressing over exactly what to wear to the office in the coming months, take some notes from Severance. The office doesn’t need to be where fashion goes to die — instead, it can become a new place for you to express your individuality and experiment with new styles. Whether you want to be an office siren or serve Helly R. all summer long, this list has great, basic options that’ll have you feeling more confident in the workplace. 

Los Angeles Apparel Cotton Spandex Turtleneck ($38)
Los Angeles Apparel Black Turtleneck
Los Angeles Apparel

If you’re a Helly stan, this turtleneck is for you. It is almost identical to the one she wears in the show, and is also great for layering or wearing on its own.

H&M Fine-Knit Sweater ($18)
h&m fine-knit sweater
H&M

Inspired by Ms. Casey’s collared sweater look, this simple gray sweater is great for a neutral look at the office. You can dress it up with a pencil skirt or add some interest by layering a turtleneck or collar underneath it.

T Tahari Pull-On Ponte Pencil Skirt ($20)
T Tahari Black Pencil Skirt
T Tahari

In Severance, Helly is single-handedly bringing back the pencil skirt. If you’re inspired, try out this simple and formal skirt yourself, which comes in black, white, and olive.

H&M Twill Pencil Skirt ($30)
H&M Twill Pencil Skirt
H&M

For another take on the pencil skirt look, H&M adds a personal touch to the style, with a ribbed fabric and a slit down the back. If you’re feeling extra fun, try out the pinstriped pattern.

Old Navy Classic Button-Down Shirt ($18) 
Old Navy Classic White Button-Down Shirt
Old Navy

In the office, fashion is all about styling. An absolute essential, as any Severance character will tell you, is a simple white button-up. You can wear this staple on its own, tucked into a skirt, or layer it under a sweater in true Ms. Casey fashion.

Garvee Women’s Blazer ($39)
Garvee Women’s Beige Blazer
Garvee

Another office staple, a simple blazer is a must for any internship look. This one from Garvee is single-breasted and fitted, and comes in multiple colors, like apricot and navy blue.

Lulus Sophisticated Era Taupe Oversized Blazer ($19)
Lulus Taupe Oversized Blazer
Lulus

Inspired by the often boxy, ‘90s-era suit looks of Severance, this oversized blazer is great for when you want to get a bit more experimental in the office. With its slightly-padded shoulders and flap pockets, you’ll be looking on point.

H&M Pencil Skirt ($45)
H&M Pencil Skirt
H&M

This dark brown knee-length skirt adds more interest to the pencil skirt with its soft finish and squared stitching. With it, you’ll be able to channel your inner innie all summer long.

Halara High Waisted Wide Leg Waffle Work Pants ($30)
Halara High Waisted Pink Work Pants
Halara

Coming in over 20 colors, these pants are about to be your new best friend. With side pockets, pleated tailoring, and a wide-leg fit, not only are these pants office-ready, but they’re also extremely comfortable.

Kinkirk Flared Pants Grey Pinstripe ($64)
Kinkirk Flared Pants Grey
Kinkirk

Lean all the way into the office siren aesthetic with these trendy grey pants. The pinstripe pattern and flared legs combined with the faux belt waist detailing is giving me all the 2000s office vibes.

Quince Ultra-Stretch Ponte Sleeveless Dress ($50)
Quince Sleeveless Dress
Quince

Get extra formal with this simple dress. Like many other items on this list, you can make this dress your own through styling – layer a blazer over it or pair it with cute tights.

ASOS Design Brushed Vest in Olive ($30)
ASOS Design Brushed Vest Olive
ASOS Design

Another great piece for layering, this boat neck sweater vest can be worn open or buttoned up. It will also add a pop of color to any office outfit. Helly would approve.

