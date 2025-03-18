If you’ve been wanting to incorporate the office siren aesthetic into your work or internship outfits, you might want to think again. According to the videos taking over my FYP, someone got fired for wearing an office siren outfit to work, and TikTok is dying to figure out who it was.

This all started with a March 5 video posted by Jacqueline Lee (@glutenfreejackie) on TikTok, where she said people who wear office siren outfits are “a walking HR violation.” That video received 2.7 million likes and over 9,000 comments after a user, @Qsaffran, commented, “We have a college credit paid ($25 per hr) intern position that goes straight to a 6 figure salary job at graduation. This girl wore an office siren outfit day 2 & was immediately fired for it.” She also followed up, saying, “And yes we can fire someone for that. It’s in the contract she signed when taking the job. Literally lost a guaranteed $200k comfy job over a leather mini skirt and tube top combo.”

People had a lot to say about the office siren aesthetic, and how some fashion lovers have taken the trend too far. One user wrote, “It’s unprofessional. Offices have dress codes. You agreed to them when you signed the offer.” Another user was surprised about the woman’s choice of clothing. “Oh my god the way my jaw dropped over what she wore. There is NO WAY!!! That’s for the club,” the user said.

The comments ended up causing a lot of confusion on TikTok, making people believe the girl who allegedly got fired was Jacqueline Lee herself, when actually she was the one judging the office siren aesthetic in the first place. Lee proceeded to make fun of the whole situation, showing viewers the reality of her work outfits.

On March 17, the creator put the rumors to rest and confirmed she isn’t the person who got fired, and now people are going wild trying to figure out who the mystery person is. The same user who commented on Jacqueline’s initial March 5 video — @Qsaffran — left another comment on her March 17 video, saying, “I don’t touch TikTok for a few days & return to see a random comment i made caused so much discourse. I’m sorry ppl were assuming it was you, I thought it was obvious it wouldn’t be you.” Her Campus reached out to @Qsaffran for more information on the person who apparently was fired for her office siren outfit but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.

The woman who got fired from her job remains a mystery, but there might be a lesson we can all learn amidst all the drama. Has the office siren aesthetic gone too far? From now on, it may be worth it to do a double-check in the mirror with our trendy office outfits.