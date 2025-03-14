6 ‘Severance’ Accounts To Follow To Stay Up To Date On All The Theories

As an avid Severance fan, I’m always scrolling through social media after every episode to read what everyone is theorizing about. Fans can’t get enough of this show and are anxiously waiting to see what will happen during the Season 2 finale, especially when it comes to our favorite Innies at Lumon. With the world of Severance growing, it’s also exploding online. But it’s not just me who’s always ready to dive into everything the show has to offer. Many fan accounts have become people’s one-stop shop for all things Severance, especially when it comes to theories and questions that have yet to be answered.

With Severance’s second season coming to an end on March 21, fans are already speculating and theorizing what will occur in the finale. While Season 2, Episode 9 left fans on a cliffhanger that will carry into next week, Severance fans have begun to dissect the most recent episode and what it could mean going into the finale. There’s so many theories and details that have come out since the Season 2 premiere, and I can guarantee that these accounts will have you covered and up to date on all things Severance.

I’m always refreshing my timeline on X to see the latest theories and updates related to this series. Severance HQ is a fan-run account, where the latest theories following each episode are shared for thousands of fans to discover. Not only does Severance HQ keep fans in the loop about the latest polarizing theories, but it also offers fans a behind-the-scenes look into the world-building and creation of the series.

After every Severance episode, I immediately go to Think Story on YouTube to debrief all of the latest details. Think Story not only provides Severance fans a review of the latest episodes but it also makes them aware of small details they may have missed during their initial watch.

Think Story also reveals any theories they have after each episode, opening the doorway for more Severance discussion amongst the fans.

I’m definitely someone who lurks on the @SeveranceAppleTVPlus Reddit thread, which has become a platform of over 600k followers who analyze each episode. @LoretiTV is an administrator on the theory threads, and you can find yourself going down a rabbit hole on their posts with other fans as each episode is released. Just a fair warning: your head may explode a little bit after reading these theories.

If you’re looking for a TikTok account that analyzes Severance episodes, @jbuckstudios is a content creator who posts various Severance theories for fans to discover.

5. Cracking Open The Melon Bar Podcast

With how elaborate some Severance theories are, not everything can be condensed into a seconds-long video. So, if you’re someone who loves listening to long-form theories explained in a podcast format, consider checking out Cracking Open The Melon Bar.

The series dives deep into each episode and discusses what’s next for everyone at Lumon Industries. Each episode is over an hour long with hosts Samantha Moya and John Brown Spiers diving into the world of Severance and what each episode entails.

6. SeverancePeaks on Instagram.

SeverancePeaks is an IG account run by fans that breaks down every Season 2 episode. If you’re missing the latest theories on characters like Helena Eagan or Seth Milchick, SeverancePeaks will have you covered and determined to unravel the mystery of what really lurks on the severed floor.

I’ll be refreshing all of these accounts to prepare for the Season 2 finale.