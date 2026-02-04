The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Love comes in all different shapes, sizes, and shoe sizes, and Nike knows it. The brand’s 2026 Valentine’s Day sneaker collection dropped just in time to show your love and gift your significant other that special pair of shoes — or treat yourself to a pair just for you.

Coming in various hues of luscious pink and bright red, the new Nike Valentine’s Day sneaker collection includes three variations of festively decorated Air Force 1s — two pairs of women’s sneakers and one men’s. You can even put your love on display and match your partner with these vibrant shoes. Wear your heart on your feet with delicately stitched monochromatic shoes covered in subtle hearts. For a more colorful look, there are the classic ‘80s construction Air Forces coming in a pearly pink color. And forget the temporary enjoyment of conversation heart candies — instead, adorn your sneakers with sweet shoe charms that last forever.

Sneakers are the secret to taking a simple outfit to a whole new level. With their eye-catching colors and details, these Valentine’s Day shoes really speak for themselves. Tie in these festive sneakers with a basic plain white tee and jeans for a cool, comfortable look. You can never have too many shoes, especially if they correlate with seasonal holidays. Spread the love this February with Nike Valentine’s Day sneakers.

Nike Men’s Air Force 1 Retro “Valentine’s Day” ($125) Coming in black and university red, this charming redesign of the classic Air Force 1 sneaker is the perfect way to spice up your Valentine’s Day celebration. See On Nike

Nike Women’s Air Force 1 ’07 SE “Valentine’s Day” ($125) Matching souls and matching soles! Rock similar style sneakers with your loved ones this Valentine’s Day in these similar style sneakers. The women’s version comes in either a red or pink colorway. See On Nike

Nike Women’s Air Force 1 ’07 “Valentine’s Day” ($115) Stick to the iconic Air Force 1 design with subtle colors and bold details. Charm your partner’s heart with the sparkling shoe charms that are included with this pair. See On Nike

While gifting sneakers for the romantic Valentine’s Day holiday may be new for you, it’s not for Nike — the brand has been selling iconic Valentine’s Day collections since 2004.

The 2025 Nike Valentine’s Day collection included bold, metallic color combinations along with simpler styles and softer colors. The lineup included thematic spins on the Cortez sneaker, Nike Air Max 1 sneaker, and an Air Force 1, similar to this year’s collection covered in candy heart charms. In 2024, Nike’s Valentine’s Day drop utilized sultry maroons and paler reds on popular silhouettes like Dunks.

If seasonally themed gifts aren’t your speed, Nike has created a slew of colorways to existing products that also have red and pink in them. From heart-embroidered crew socks ($18) to Love Is In The Air t-Shirts ($42), Nike has a wide variety of curated gifts for the day of love.

Instead of the traditional treats of chocolate or flowers, switch things up this year and express your love with a stylish new pair of sneakers. You’ll thank me later.