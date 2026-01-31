The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

It’s the time of year when you can feel the love in the air. Between the cute desserts, super fun Galentine’s parties, or the date you’re getting ready for on Feb. 14, there are tons of reasons to love Valentine’s Day. It seems like the holiday has become a month-long aesthetic. Even if you’re not typically big on Valentine’s Day, it’s hard to resist the soft pinks, heart motifs, and over-the-top romantic energy taking over your feed. But maybe the best reason of all to embrace this holiday? New drops from Gen Z-favorite brands.

Valentine’s Day is the chance to stock up on all things pink and loved-up. From limited-edition shades of blush and rose to adorable heart designs that feel straight out of Pinterest, brands are making it easier than ever to live out your Valentine’s Day dreams. But with so many releases all around, it’s hard to know where to give your attention and spend your money. Luckily, the TikTok girls have already done the hard work, breaking down which drops to keep on your radar by reviewing the newest collections and monitoring the upcoming releases from brands you know and love.

Whether you’re looking for something on-theme for your Galentine’s night or maybe want to work out in something that perfectly matches the Valentine’s Day vibe all February long, these are the Valentine’s Day 2026 brand drops that have the TikTok girls swooning.

This may be the collection with the most buzz around it right now. Alo dropped a Valentine’s Day edit with a new “candy heart” color that is making the TikTok girlies fall in love. “I’ll be back at alo trust,” said one commenter. “I NEED,” said another. So, Alo’s collection is definitely TikTok-approved.

Nike has perfected the craft of an on-theme drop, and this Valentine’s Day is no exception. The brand dropped a new design in pink, red, and black, with the shoe decorated with little hearts all over. One TikTok creator wrote, “The Nike Valentine’s Day collection has no business being this goood.”

Another brand that has TikTok buzzing is Skims. Their newest drop doesn’t just feature adorable patterns and colors — the TikTok girls are more excited about the fun twists, like the heart-cutout T-shirt.

Another brand that pairs very well with Valentine’s Day, Victoria’s Secret has once again prepared fans for date night this upcoming month. This one has everyone ready to spend. “I need a $2000 loan,” said one commenter.

Before this line even dropped, creators were making posts about how ready they were for it. Last year, Parke’s Valentine’s Day collection was a hit. So, the hype for this year isn’t surprising.

LoveShackFancy is an iconic brand for girly girls, so it would only make sense that it has some of the best looks for the holiday. Check out the frills and fun that some creators are raving over.

Another popular brand that TikTok has been hype about is Ugg. The new boots came out just in time for February, and the light pink is the perfect color for anyone wanting to be festive for the holiday.

Fitness content creator Cassey Ho has never been a stranger to adorable workout fits. Now, she’s taking it to another level with her newest Valentine’s Collection drop. Think florals and ruffles that you can actually work out in.