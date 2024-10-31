As the days grow shorter and the air turns crisp, there’s nothing quite like the warm glow of a candle to create some cozy ambiance at home during the holidays. While you’re decorating your space to really get in the holiday spirit, lighting a festive candle will always make the experience better. Bath & Body Works, a beloved name in fragrance and self-care, has once again captivated our senses with its latest holiday collection, and the brand new candle scents for 2024 all scream “add to cart.”

Bath and Body Works is known for its holiday collections that are featured online and in stores every year. If you’re anything like me, you’re probably shopping around for the best scents to fit your aesthetic. As a candle fanatic, I’ll be the first to tell you that the new Bath & Body Works holiday candles for 2024 do not disappoint!

This season’s offerings feature a delightful blend of nostalgic scents and fragrances that promise to transform any space into a sanctuary of comfort. From eggnog to peppermint bark, there is truly something for everyone. Each candle is designed to evoke cherished memories and seasonal vibes that will leave your home smelling and feeling cheerful every day. Here are the brand new candle scents at Bath & Body Works this year to stock up on ahead of the most wonderful time of the year.