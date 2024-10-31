As the days grow shorter and the air turns crisp, there’s nothing quite like the warm glow of a candle to create some cozy ambiance at home during the holidays. While you’re decorating your space to really get in the holiday spirit, lighting a festive candle will always make the experience better. Bath & Body Works, a beloved name in fragrance and self-care, has once again captivated our senses with its latest holiday collection, and the brand new candle scents for 2024 all scream “add to cart.”
Bath and Body Works is known for its holiday collections that are featured online and in stores every year. If you’re anything like me, you’re probably shopping around for the best scents to fit your aesthetic. As a candle fanatic, I’ll be the first to tell you that the new Bath & Body Works holiday candles for 2024 do not disappoint!
This season’s offerings feature a delightful blend of nostalgic scents and fragrances that promise to transform any space into a sanctuary of comfort. From eggnog to peppermint bark, there is truly something for everyone. Each candle is designed to evoke cherished memories and seasonal vibes that will leave your home smelling and feeling cheerful every day. Here are the brand new candle scents at Bath & Body Works this year to stock up on ahead of the most wonderful time of the year.
- Lavender Pine ($27)
-
Imagine stepping into a cozy mountain lodge, where the air is infused with the calming essence of freshly-picked lavender. The warm, earthy scent of cedarwood bark mingles with the crisp aroma of frosted pine, creating a serene retreat for the senses. This candle invites you to unwind, wrapping you in the soothing embrace of nature’s tranquility.
- Vanilla Eggnog ($25)
-
What’s the holiday season without eggnog in everyone’s cup? This candle features the comforting notes of creamy vanilla, cinnamon sticks, and a dash of nutmeg, mimicking the cup of cheer you get every holiday season.
- North Pole Punch ($27)
-
North Pole Punch is festive, jolly, and brings in such a sweet aroma. With notes of merry cherries, jolly cranberries, and a dash of sugar, this candle captures the spirit of winter fun, enveloping your space in a cheerful and vibrant way.
- Peppermint Bark ($27)
-
If you’re someone who adorns your space with candy canes during the holidays, this may be the perfect candle to add to your holiday decor. Peppermint Bark is the perfect blend of minty-fresh and chocolate treats. With notes of rich dark chocolate, melted white chocolate, and crushed candy cane, this candle will fill your space with festive sweetness!
- Lavender Peppermint ($27)
-
This candle represents two words that we all may need during the busy holiday season: relax and breathe. This candle is a deep breath of calmness. The soothing scents of lavender and cool peppermint along with the warm, earthy notes of patchouli will transform your space into a serene oasis, inviting relaxation into your everyday routine.
- Perfect in Pink ($27)
-
Your vibe may be very It Girl during the holidays. This candle will give you that same energy! Perfect in Pink is filled with vibrant cherries, creating an alluring sweetness that captures attention; pink camellia that adds a floral elegance; and whipped almond crème that brings an indulgent finish. This new fragrance exudes confidence and charm, making every moment feel like a spotlight-worthy occasion.
- Winter Golden Pear ($27)
-
The scent evokes a crisp winter morning, where snowy golden pears radiate freshness amid a frosted orchard. Wintergreen leaves add a refreshing touch, reminiscent of nature’s serene beauty, while a hint of cypress introduces an earthy depth. This candle captures the essence of a relaxing winter landscape, filling your space with a delightful blend of crispness and warmth.
- Frankincense & Amber ($25)
-
Very soft and earthy, creating a comfortable environment. This candle welcomes you with the rich aroma of aromatic frankincense, the warmth of amber, as well as soft tonka bean, which adds a hint of sweetness.
- Celebration of Lights ($25)
-
Togetherness and gatherings with your loved ones is the main theme of this candle. Celebration of Lights is an inviting scent that contains welcoming notes of rich incense, warm myrrh, and cozy sandalwood, adding a comforting element to your space.
- Christmas Cabin ($27)
-
If you’re thinking about adding this candle into your collection, be sure to have a plush blanket and a warm drink to tie it all up in a bow (pun intended). Christmas Cabin creates an aroma that gives you the feeling of cuddling up during a woodsy, mountain retreat. With notes of spiced clove, crackling fireplace, and cozy cabin, this new fragrance creates the perfect atmosphere for relaxation and holiday cheer.