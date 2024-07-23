Bath & Body Works’ Halloween 2024 Collection Is Here (Yes, Already)

Halloween may be in October, but for Bath & Body Works, it starts in the summertime, which means it has already begun. Offering multiple variations of spooky yet delicious scents, Bath & Body Works’ Halloween 2024 collection dropped on July 19, giving fans plenty of time to get their shopping on before the pumpkins roll our. From candy apple candles to nightlights that keeps scaredy cats not so afraid of the dark, these seasonal items are going to be in high demand, so you’d better scoop them up quickly, because the products are limited, which means they won’t be around for long. (How scary is that?!)

Included in this season’s collection are soaps, candles, diffusers, sanitizers, and more, all to help you be festive for the spooky season. These haunted (but heavenly!) scents, which include new releases such as Spooky Moontini and returning scents like Pumpkin Carving, offer customers the opportunity to get their Halloween on well before fall even begins.

Ultimately, shopping the Bath & Body Works’ Halloween collection is an event worth participating in. So, if you are ready to have a spectacular summerween, here are the new and returning Halloween scents and products being sold at a Bath & Body Works store near you!

New Bath & Body Works Halloween Scents & Products

Exclusively sold in the Bath & Body Works Men’s collection, this scent is infused with black plum and sueded saffron. Currently, this fragrance is sold as a body spray, cream, and 3-in-1 body wash.

Craving a bite of a Candy Apple? The new Bath & Body Works Candy Apple Cauldron scent has the smell of sugar and crystalized bergamot with a hint of green apple. This scent is sold as sanitizer, foaming soap, candles, and more.

Cast spells by igniting a Spooky Moontini candle. With a scent of citrus and spooktacular spun sugar all mixed in a mystical berry potion — the newly released Spooky Moontini will be sure to scare away all the scary spirits with its spellbinding scent.

Returning Bath & Body Works Halloween Scents & Products

Befriend a ghoul this year by trying out the Ghoul Friend scent collection, scented with dark strawberries, spine-chilling citrus, and ghostly peonies.

The Vampire Blood fragrance collection smells like red berries, night-blooming jasmine, and plum. You can purchase this scent as a wallflower, laundry detergent, body wash, candle, and more.

The Wicked Vanilla Woods fragrance collection smells like you’re walking through a haunted forest — but like, a cute one. Created with vanilla, glowing amber wood, and enchanted pink pepper fragrances, you can purchase this scent as a fine fragrance mist, candle, body cream, and more.

Create everlasting magic in your home or workspace by having this keepsake candle with a scent of bejeweled berries and phantom petal scent, and a stunning decorative globe lid.

Having a hard time carving the perfect pumpkin? Instead just use the Purrfect Pumpkin hand soap. Infused with a spooky cinnamon and moonlight vanilla scent, you can get a sense of carving a pumpkin through a 30-second hand wash.

With this candle, you’re getting all the yummy pumpkin spice — sugar, spice and everything nice!