TikTok is about to become your own personal makeup artist. There has been no shortage of social media beauty trends this summer. From new Rhode products to princess nails, TikTok and IG are always great places to get beauty and fashion inspo for your next hairstyle or new favorite going-out top. With all of these trends, it can be hard to keep up. However, one trend — the “my makeup type” — has been hard to miss, having absolutely taken over nearly everyone’s FYPs, and for good reason.

The “My Makeup Type” trend encourages users to try new color tones, styles, and makeup products all suggested by TikTok’s search engine. Basically, TikTok becomes your own personal makeup consultant. The idea behind the trend is that these new routines and combos just might flatter users’ faces better than any of their usual styles. What makes this trend really stand out is that each video is also entirely unique, with different creators being recommended different styles by TikTok, meaning the looks are literally endless. If you’ve been looking to try out a new makeup technique or even have a mini style transformation — especially before the start of fall semester — you might just consider this trend your saving grace.

What Is The “My Makeup Type” Trend?

But first, what exactly is the “my makeup type” trend? Well, it’s honestly pretty simple. Users just type the phrase “my makeup type” into their TikTok search bar and base their look around whatever the algorithm suggests to them. The idea is that TikTok will suggest the type of makeup that best suits your face and personal style. Based on the first few videos that appear once users type in the phrase, they then base their look on what was suggested.

Of course, since this trend is so based on the individual and what their personal algorithm suggests, the results have been varied. The most common result by far appears to be the “toasty makeup” look, with many creators leaning into warm tones, brown shades, and a good amount of bronzer. However, there are other results as well. Some makeup types creators have gotten include dark feminine energy, grunge, glam, and revenge makeup. With all these different options, the looks have been absolutely stunning — and so different from each other.

@sophmosca SOMEONE TAKE BLUSH AWAY FROM ME I CANT CONTROL MYSELF LMFAOOOO💋💋💋💋 ♬ original sound – Soph Mosca

Now, you might be doubting the actual logic behind this trend. I mean, can TikTok actually know what makeup type looks best on you? The short answer: not really. There is a possibility that the search results are impacted by the looks and aesthetics you tend to see on your FYP, but there isn’t much evidence that the makeup type you get is perfectly curated for your face. But, there’s definitely something to learn from trying out a new style and seeing how it works for you. Even if TikTok isn’t exactly spot-on with your makeup type, there’s a good chance you might find a new eye look or lip combo you love.

Online trends are all about trying new things, and maybe even adopting some new techniques into your everyday routine. And the “my makeup type” trend is definitely giving users a lot of new looks to try out.