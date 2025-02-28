What Are Milk Tea Nails? Here’s How To Get The Look

Are you looking for some clean girl nail inspo that’s not as simple as soap nails? No need to look any further than the newest trend: milk tea nails. Milk tea nails are part of the neutral shade family, and remind you of the very refreshing beverage of black tea mixed with milk. Through this tasty combination, the drink comes out a milky light brown shade that not only tastes amazing, but can become your favorite nail combo. There are other popular tea nails trends, like matcha latte nails, but milk tea is the perfect option if you’re leaning into a minimalistic aesthetic.

Milk tea nails are a great transitional look, especially during these next couple of months leading to summer. This spring, it’s all about minimal attention and effort when it comes to your nails. Since we’re gearing up for spring and summer, we need a simple mani trend that allows us to spend our money and attention elsewhere. This milk tea nail trend goes great with any outfit or beauty look that you choose to wear. It’s a super easy nail trend to try on yourself, or ask your nail tech to recreate. Here are some different ways to adapt this look and make it your own, thanks to TikTok.

This look was done on natural nails with a quick and easy gel manicure. This is a darker rendition of this trend if you’re not ready to quite let go of your fall vibes.

https://www.tiktok.com/@nails_._xinh/video/7042135285626408197

Here’s another straightforward look at milk tea nails — this time with a slightly lighter shade on the nails. It’s such a classy look.

If you’re trying to give your nails a break these really cute press-on nails can give you the protection and the length you want for milk tea nails. Press-ons are a great way to change up nails without causing a lot harm or breakage to your nail bed. This is always a great way to get the nail salon experience at home. This is a perfect shade of brown for the milk tea look, too.

For all the ombre girls, here’s a cute way to incorporate the milk tea look with a bit of shimmer. This is a great way to enter spring and summer with a little bit of fun on the nails.

For your next nail appointment, try the newest addition to the neutral nail color family with milk tea nails. You can play around with the shades of brown, add designs, and find a shape that fits your personality the best.