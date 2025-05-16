12 Dupes Of Lululemon’s Viral 2-In-1 Maxi Dress To Add To Cart ASAP

School’s out for the semester, summer has begun, and the UV index is getting higher and higher. Now that the warm weather has my upper lip sweating for the majority of my day, I’m itching for a way to dress to stay cool in the early summer heat. I was scrolling on TikTok and then I saw it — the viral Lululemon 2-in-1 maxi dress that doubles as a maxi skirt. I instantly got sucked into a state of watching reviews and try-ons.

The fantasy of me twirling around in the 2-in-1 Maxi Dress ($148) all summer long ended abruptly when I saw the price tag. And don’t get me wrong, who doesn’t love a versatile item? I love using lipstick as blush, vaseline as eyelash and eyebrow serum, and tying silk scarves around my waist to double as a belt just as much as the next person. Where I draw the line is when the price tag is more than the two products combined.

As luxurious and high-quality as the Lululemon dress is, there are more affordable options that not only feel like quality materials and give the same summery vibe, but they also don’t break the bank. Here are 12 dupes for the Lululemon 2-in-1 Maxi Dress to add to your closet this summer.