12 Dupes Of Lululemon’s Viral 2-In-1 Maxi Dress To Add To Cart ASAP

School’s out for the semester, summer has begun, and the UV index is getting higher and higher. Now that the warm weather has my upper lip sweating for the majority of my day, I’m itching for a way to dress to stay cool in the early summer heat. I was scrolling on TikTok and then I saw it — the viral Lululemon 2-in-1 maxi dress that doubles as a maxi skirt. I instantly got sucked into a state of watching reviews and try-ons.
The fantasy of me twirling around in the 2-in-1 Maxi Dress ($148) all summer long ended abruptly when I saw the price tag. And don’t get me wrong, who doesn’t love a versatile item? I love using lipstick as blush, vaseline as eyelash and eyebrow serum, and tying silk scarves around my waist to double as a belt just as much as the next person. Where I draw the line is when the price tag is more than the two products combined.
As luxurious and high-quality as the Lululemon dress is, there are more affordable options that not only feel like quality materials and give the same summery vibe, but they also don’t break the bank. Here are 12 dupes for the Lululemon 2-in-1 Maxi Dress to add to your closet this summer.
- ASOS DESIGN Trapeze Maxi Dress ($50)
-
Chocolate brown has 2025 in a chokehold, and this maxi dress from ASOS is just another addition to the obsession.
- Halara Breezeful Flowy Maxi Dress ($40)
-
If you’re looking for something with a similar athleisure material, look no further than this Halara dress.
- Free People Onda Drop-Waist Tube Midi ($78)
-
This Free People dress is giving exact dupe. It’s also available in seven different colorways, so you’ll have a color for every occasion.
- Quince 100% European Linen Strapless Maxi Dress ($70)
-
Nothing keeps you cool in the summer like linen. This dress is made from 100% European linen and fits the coastal aesthetic that’s all over Pinterest this summer.
- Banana Republic Drop-Waist Midi Dress ($100)
-
Part of the Lululemon dress appeal is the flattering dropped-waist silhouette, and Banana Republic did not come to mess around with this olive drop-waist dress.
- ASOS DESIGN Fold Over Bandeau Midi Dress ($40)
-
There’s nothing more summery than a sleeveless dress. This cotton dress is giving luxury and model-off-duty in a way that I’m loving.
- Universal Thread Women’s Corset Midi A-Line Dress ($21)
-
“Thank you, Target!” we all say in unison, for its bomb AF dupes. You can’t beat the accessibility and affordability of Target’s clothing selection.
- ZARA Strapless Dress ($60)
-
Wanting something a little edgier? This two-toned dress screams high fashion with its contrasting top and skirt.
- Aerie XTRA Night Out Midi Tube Dress ($49)
-
Aerie is always my go-to if I’m looking for anything with a similar buttery smooth material to Lululemon. This tube dress is perfect for any stroll through the park or a girls trip to the club.
- Simply Vera Wang Drop Waist Midi Dress ($49)
-
I’m an absolute sucker for Kohl’s clothing deals. This tan dress can be styled for the farmer’s market on a Sunday morning or wine tasting downtown in the city.
- ASOS DESIGN Crinkle Bandeau Maxi Dress ($43)
-
I might just like this ASOS black-and-white gingham dress more than the Lululemon option. It makes me want to look like a picnic tablecloth all summer long.
- A New Day Women’s Knit Tube Dress ($13)
-
Yet again, Target slays with the most affordable options. You can’t beat $13 in this economy, and the color options are to die for.