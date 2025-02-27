LoveShackFancy, Wet Brush, & Goody Released The Cutest Claw Clips & Accessories All Under $25

Picture this: You’re surrounded by florals and soft pastel hues with your hair looking effortlessly flawless, all thanks to a dreamy new collaboration. LoveShackFancy, the brand we’ve come to adore for its whimsical aesthetic, has teamed up with hair care icons Wet Brush and Goody to bring us a collection that’s nothing short of magical. This partnership marks LoveShackFancy’s stylish debut in the world of hair accessories — and trust me, it’s the kind of collection that will make you feel like you’ve stepped into a vintage fairytale.

What makes this collection even more special is the thought and care that went into blending LoveShackFancy’s feminine flair with Wet Brush and Goody’s practical, everyday essentials. Rebecca Hessel Cohen, the founder of LoveShackFancy, shared how these iconic brands have been her go-to for years, saying, “Their brushes and accessories have always been the ‘getting ready’ essentials in our house both for my girls and myself.” Now, she’s taken those beloved tools and given them a dose of LoveShack’s signature charm, creating accessories that are as functional as they are beautiful.

With vintage florals, delicate bows, and heatless curlers that promise to make your hair care routine feel like an elegant ritual, this collection has it all. Available on both Target and LoveShackFancy’s websites (but be quick—things are already selling out!), this limited-edition drop is perfect for anyone who’s looking to add a touch of whimsy to their routine. Whether you’re a fan of the soft pastel palettes or just looking for something to elevate your hair care game, LoveShackFancy’s collab with Wet Brush and Goody has something for everyone. Get ready to brush up on your beauty routine, LoveShackFancy style!

What’s Included In The LoveShackFancy x Goody x Wet Brush Collection?

The collection includes a ton of products, including both small and large claw sets, original and paddle Wet Brushes, accessories like satin bows and scrunchies, bath robes, and a heatless curl set. You can see the entire collection on the LoveShackFancy website.

Where To Buy The LoveShackFancy x Goody x Wet Brush Collection

The LoveShackFancy x Wet Brush x Goody Collection is currently available to shop directly on LoveShackFancy’s website. Starting soon, the collaboration will also be available for purchase at Target.com. For those who prefer to shop in person, you can find the collection at LoveShackFancy stores starting Feb. 27, with the collection hitting Target stores nationwide on March 2. Keep an eye out for these stylish and functional hair accessories, both online and in stores!

Will The LoveShackFancy x Goody x Wet Brush Collection Restock?

While there’s no official word yet on when or if the LoveShackFancy x Wet Brush x Goody Collection will restock, it’s clear that this collaboration is highly sought after. Given its popularity, it’s always a good idea to act fast when the collection is available, either online or in stores. Keep an eye on LoveShackFancy’s social media and website for updates, as they may announce restock information or future releases!