It’s officially fall, and while the leaves change colors, you may be wanting to do some changing as well. I mean, who doesn’t love a fall rebrand? Personally, I’m taking to every local thrift store I can find to expand my winter wardrobe and low-key debating cutting my hair (I won’t do it though… maybe). If the change of seasons is having this effect on you too, you’re in luck.
Amazon’s October Prime Days — aka Prime Big Deal Days — are on Oct. 8 and 9 this year, and this list compiles the best beauty deals you can find. This season, try out new and experimental eye looks, switch up your skin care routines, and finally get that one product you’ve been eyeing all year long. The best thing about buying something on sale it’s less of a risk — meaning there’s less pressure. With Prime Day upon us, it’s the perfect opportunity to test new waters and treat yourself! And even if you’re not on board with the fall rebrand, no worries! Prime Day is also the perfect time to stock up on tried and true products you can’t live without. No matter where you find yourself this fall, one thing will always remain true: these deals are too good to pass up!
- cosrx snail mucin essence ($13)
-
This essence is making waves this year — Her Campus even named it one of this year’s viral faves in the 2024 College Beauty Awards. Seeing as it’s 48% off, if you’ve been dying to try out the trend, now’s the best time!
- laneige lip balm ($14)
-
This tinted and glossy lip balm comes in many different flavors and colors, including Blueberry and Mango. It’s compact, so you can stay stylish on the go. It’s also 30% off!
- anastasia beverly hills brow wiz ($15)
-
Looking to upgrade your brows this fall? Try out this 40%-off brow pencil. It’s double-sided with a pencil on one side and a brush on the other. This way, you can get the perfect shape and make sure it lasts all day.
- ouai shampoo & conditioner set ($52)
-
The minimalist packaging isn’t the only great thing about this set. With keratin and two different hair strengthening oils, your hair will be soft and strong all winter long!
- drybar oval blow dryer ($78)
-
Tired of your regular hair dryer? This oval-shaped comb blow dryer is for you! From DryBar, this blow dryer will give you DIY blowouts every day. What makes it even better? It’s 50% off!
- too faced better than sex mascara ($20)
-
This Too Faced mascara has had everyone raving for years now, and it’ll leave your lashes lifted and popping. Plus, what’s better than sex and this mascara? The fact that it’s 30% off, of course.
- milk_shake leave-in conditioner ($16)
-
This leave-in conditioner makes detangling hair a problem of the past. Just spray it on and let it do it’s thing. Made to nourish all hair types and it’s 30% off? It genuinely can’t get better.
- hero cosmetics mighty patch ($15)
-
We’ve all been there: stuck with a stubborn pimple that won’t go away no matter what we try. However, you don’t need to stress it anymore because Hero Cosmetics’s pimple patches are here for us! Stock up while they’re 20% off!
- glamnetic press-on nails ($16)
-
Another winner of our College Beauty Awards this year, these reusable and customizable press-on nails are great for getting that salon look from the comfort of your own room.
- kiehl’s ultra facial cleanser ($18)
-
Kiehl’s is one of the most popular brands in skin care right now, and if you’ve been wanting to hop on the trend, why not do so when it’s 30% off? This cleanser is gentle and won’t dry out your skin, so it’s great to keep you hydrated and glowing during even the coldest winter months.
- urban decay naked 3 mini eyeshadow palette ($25)
-
This travel-sized palette has all the rosy shades you need for both neutral and statement looks. The shades are blendable and long-lasting, so there’s no need to reapply or stress about application.
- eachy travel makeup bag ($21)
-
Now that you’ve added some new products to your cart, you may be wondering: Where am I going to put all of this? I’ve got you covered with this cute and compact travel makeup bag. With it’s many pockets and compartments, you’ll never lose anything again.