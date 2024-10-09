It’s officially fall, and while the leaves change colors, you may be wanting to do some changing as well. I mean, who doesn’t love a fall rebrand? Personally, I’m taking to every local thrift store I can find to expand my winter wardrobe and low-key debating cutting my hair (I won’t do it though… maybe). If the change of seasons is having this effect on you too, you’re in luck.

Amazon’s October Prime Days — aka Prime Big Deal Days — are on Oct. 8 and 9 this year, and this list compiles the best beauty deals you can find. This season, try out new and experimental eye looks, switch up your skin care routines, and finally get that one product you’ve been eyeing all year long. The best thing about buying something on sale it’s less of a risk — meaning there’s less pressure. With Prime Day upon us, it’s the perfect opportunity to test new waters and treat yourself! And even if you’re not on board with the fall rebrand, no worries! Prime Day is also the perfect time to stock up on tried and true products you can’t live without. No matter where you find yourself this fall, one thing will always remain true: these deals are too good to pass up!