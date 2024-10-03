Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
nails
nails
essie/OPI/Glamnetic
College Beauty Awards

These Nail Products Won Her Campus’s 2024 College Beauty Awards

Sydney Flaherty

Beauty is a great form of self-expression — through interesting outfits, bright makeup looks, and new hairstyles, we present ourselves to the world. Your nails are a key part of this expression, too. Want to get in the mood for Halloween? You can craft a spooky vibe with nail art. Looking for something glamorous? Choose a new color or trend that’ll coordinate with your outfits. When looking to make a statement and express your identity, start with your nails. 

Nail art can be really hard to get right when you’re DIYing it at home. I mean, we’ve all been there: laboring for hours to get that perfect design only for it to come out smudged, or nothing like your inspo pic. You might feel like giving up on your nails, but that’s where this list comes in. These nail products were selected by Her Campus from thousands of readers’ recommendations and crowned the winners of this year’s College Beauty Awards. These polishes and press-ons are perfect for even the most inexperienced nail artists. And if you’re part of the lucky few who can easily draw spotless patterns and designs, I’m certain these products will become staples in your nail arsenal. No matter your level of expertise, you’ll be sure to love these trendy and gorgeous products!

opi baby take a vow lacquer
OPI

OPI Nail Lacquer in Baby Take A Vow ($12)

OPI is one of the most trusted nail brands, and for good reason! The shade Baby Take A Vow, specifically, is a fan-favorite. It’s a great go-to if you’re looking for a more casual manicure with a coquette twist.

See On Sally Beauty
essie gel couture nail polish
Essie

Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish ($10)

Essie is reimagining at-home manicures with its Gel Couture line, which gives you the gloss and shine of gel nails without the UV lamp. Coming in 35 different shades, including blush pinks and dusty blues, you’ll be sure to find the right fit for any occasion.

See On Ulta Beauty
moon cat queen of the dead nail polish
Mooncat

Mooncat Nail Lacquer in Queen Of The Dead ($16)

Speaking of revolutionizing nail art, Mooncat’s Queen Of The Dead nail lacquer is sure to stun everyone. Deep red wine when cold and raspberry red when warm, this polish changes depending on the temperature. When you’re going from one temp to another, it transforms into a super pretty ombre that looks salon-level beautiful.

See On Mooncat
Olive & June press on nails
Olive & June

Olive & June Instant Mani Press-On Nails ($10)

Olive & June makes a variety of colorful and natural-looking press-ons that come in clutch when you’re short on time or craving a salon look without leaving your dorm. They come in 21 sizes — so you’ll have no trouble finding the ultimate fit for you — and last up to 14 days.

See On Target
glamnetic press on nails
Glamnetic

Glamnetic Press-On Nail Kit ($15)

If you’re looking for another set of absolutely gorgeous press-ons, look no further than Glamnetic. These nails are reusable, meaning you’ll save a lot of money spent at the salon by rewearing these beauties. They’re also customizable, so you can cut and file the shape to your liking. It’s all the glam of the nail salon right at home!

See On Sephora
2024 CBA Article CTA


Sydney Flaherty is the Style Intern for Her Campus Media. She writes for the Style vertical on the site, including beauty, decor, and fashion coverage. Beyond Her Campus, Sydney is a junior at Emerson College in Boston, MA, majoring in Writing, Literature, and Publishing with a minor in History. She works as the style section editor of the on-campus publication, Atlas Magazine, where she selects and edits multiple style-related stories every semester. She writes and edits for multiple other on-campus magazines while also working as a writing tutor at Emerson. In her free time, Sydney loves to go on excessively long walks while blasting Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, and the occasional Ed Sheeran (she is a certified Sheerio). You can usually find Sydney at a thrift store perusing the sweater section or listening to literally any historical fiction audiobook available.