These Nail Products Won Her Campus’s 2024 College Beauty Awards

Beauty is a great form of self-expression — through interesting outfits, bright makeup looks, and new hairstyles, we present ourselves to the world. Your nails are a key part of this expression, too. Want to get in the mood for Halloween? You can craft a spooky vibe with nail art. Looking for something glamorous? Choose a new color or trend that’ll coordinate with your outfits. When looking to make a statement and express your identity, start with your nails.

Nail art can be really hard to get right when you’re DIYing it at home. I mean, we’ve all been there: laboring for hours to get that perfect design only for it to come out smudged, or nothing like your inspo pic. You might feel like giving up on your nails, but that’s where this list comes in. These nail products were selected by Her Campus from thousands of readers’ recommendations and crowned the winners of this year’s College Beauty Awards. These polishes and press-ons are perfect for even the most inexperienced nail artists. And if you’re part of the lucky few who can easily draw spotless patterns and designs, I’m certain these products will become staples in your nail arsenal. No matter your level of expertise, you’ll be sure to love these trendy and gorgeous products!

OPI OPI Nail Lacquer in Baby Take A Vow ($12) OPI is one of the most trusted nail brands, and for good reason! The shade Baby Take A Vow, specifically, is a fan-favorite. It’s a great go-to if you’re looking for a more casual manicure with a coquette twist. See On Sally Beauty

Essie Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish ($10) Essie is reimagining at-home manicures with its Gel Couture line, which gives you the gloss and shine of gel nails without the UV lamp. Coming in 35 different shades, including blush pinks and dusty blues, you’ll be sure to find the right fit for any occasion. See On Ulta Beauty

Mooncat Mooncat Nail Lacquer in Queen Of The Dead ($16) Speaking of revolutionizing nail art, Mooncat’s Queen Of The Dead nail lacquer is sure to stun everyone. Deep red wine when cold and raspberry red when warm, this polish changes depending on the temperature. When you’re going from one temp to another, it transforms into a super pretty ombre that looks salon-level beautiful. See On Mooncat

Olive & June Olive & June Instant Mani Press-On Nails ($10) Olive & June makes a variety of colorful and natural-looking press-ons that come in clutch when you’re short on time or craving a salon look without leaving your dorm. They come in 21 sizes — so you’ll have no trouble finding the ultimate fit for you — and last up to 14 days. See On Target

Glamnetic Glamnetic Press-On Nail Kit ($15) If you’re looking for another set of absolutely gorgeous press-ons, look no further than Glamnetic. These nails are reusable, meaning you’ll save a lot of money spent at the salon by rewearing these beauties. They’re also customizable, so you can cut and file the shape to your liking. It’s all the glam of the nail salon right at home! See On Sephora



