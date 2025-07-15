12 Lady Gaga ‘Mayhem Ball’ Tour Outfit Ideas From TikTok

Lady Gaga has proved she is always going to be a pop icon. Her latest album, Mayhem, has done wild numbers this year, with Gaga headlining Coachella and tons of hype online. If you haven’t got enough of Gaga’s Mayhem era, you’ll be happy to hear that her tour, The Mayhem Ball tour, is coming up very shortly. The tour will take the album’s iconic songs across the globe, with Gaga performing everywhere from London to Tokyo.

Gaga’s first show will be held on July 16 in Las Vegas and she will spend the rest of the summer touring around the U.S. and Canada before heading to Europe with her London show on Sept. 21. If you were lucky enough to snag tickets to what is sure to be the tour of the summer (and fall), first: I’m so jealous, and second: It’s time to start brainstorming that Mayhem Ball outfit. Lady Gaga is no stranger to bold and fun looks, so it comes as no surprise that her little monsters will certainly be dressed to the nines for the tour. But if you’re struggling with what to wear, look no further. TikTok has so much inspiration, you’ll be sure to find the best, show-stopping Mayhem Ball tour outfit as fast as you can say “abracadabra.”