lady gaga mayhem ball outfit ideas
@francescaperaza on TikTok/@thetinselrack on TikTok
Style > Fashion

12 Lady Gaga ‘Mayhem Ball’ Tour Outfit Ideas From TikTok

Lady Gaga has proved she is always going to be a pop icon. Her latest album, Mayhem, has done wild numbers this year, with Gaga headlining Coachella and tons of hype online. If you haven’t got enough of Gaga’s Mayhem era, you’ll be happy to hear that her tour, The Mayhem Ball tour, is coming up very shortly. The tour will take the album’s iconic songs across the globe, with Gaga performing everywhere from London to Tokyo. 

Gaga’s first show will be held on July 16 in Las Vegas and she will spend the rest of the summer touring around the U.S. and Canada before heading to Europe with her London show on Sept. 21. If you were lucky enough to snag tickets to what is sure to be the tour of the summer (and fall), first: I’m so jealous, and second: It’s time to start brainstorming that Mayhem Ball outfit. Lady Gaga is no stranger to bold and fun looks, so it comes as no surprise that her little monsters will certainly be dressed to the nines for the tour. But if you’re struggling with what to wear, look no further. TikTok has so much inspiration, you’ll be sure to find the best, show-stopping Mayhem Ball tour outfit as fast as you can say “abracadabra.”

Monochrome
@dododots.sg

This tour has been so fun ✨ Loved seeing everyone go all out with their outfits! We’ll be there N3 and N4 – come look for us to get Dododots freebies! ☺️ #Mayhem #ladygaga #mayhemn1 #ladygagasg #mayhemsg #themayhemball #gaga

♬ original sound – Leigh – 𝕷𝖊𝖎𝖌𝖍

If you want to be bold, monochrome is always a great option. In all red or black, your outfit is sure to be showstopping. This is a pretty simple and great way to create a unique outfit.

Get Lacy
@francescaperaza

i just restarted my outfit for the 100th time yikes #mayhemball #ladygaga #ladygagaconcert #mayhem #abracadabra #ladygagaoutfit

♬ How Bad Do U Want Me – Lady Gaga

Lean into some more feminine-inspired looks with texture, like lace and knitting. Bonus points if you incorporate an exaggerated corset.

Accessorize
@straitstimes

Mother Monster has arrived. Fans go gaga with their outfits ahead of the opening night of Lady Gaga’s The Mayhem Ball in Singapore. #singapore #ladygaga #mayhem #littlemonsters #mayhemball

♬ original sound – The Straits Times – The Straits Times

If anyone knows how to accessorize, it’s little monsters. Dress up any outfit with chunky necklaces, bracelets, and rings. And, if all else fails, you could never go wrong with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Get Inspo From a Music Video
@ellalowgren

Replying to @bexclairexx here is some outfit inspiration for things to wear to the Lady Gaga Mayhem Ball! these ideas require minimal sewing while serving peak gaga vibes. #ladygaga #mayhemball #mayhemballtour #ladygagaoutfits #ladygagacostume

♬ original sound – Ella Lowgren

Lady Gaga has no shortage of absolutely iconic music videos. In all honesty, she’s done the work for you! Whether you choose “Judas,” “Paparazzi,” or “Telephone,” simply copy Gaga’s look and you’ll stun.

DIY It
@nickrherrera

Monsters, I’ll see you opening night in Vegas 7/16 🥹 @ladygaga #mayhemball #mayhemballfit #gaga

♬ original sound – NickrHerrera

I know there are some crafty little monsters out there, so why not show off a little? Create a unique headpiece or make some of your own jewelry. It’ll leave you with an entirely unique look.

Get Spiky
@ayeitsalexo

Replying to @AllTooMel update on how my mayhem ball outfit is coming together. 😭😍 #ladygaga #gagachella #gagavegas #mayhemball #abracadabra #gaytiktok #gay @ladygaga

♬ Abracadabra – Gesaffelstein Remix – Lady Gaga & Gesaffelstein

What better way is there to add edge and intrigue to an outfit than through some spikes and metalware? Whether you get some spiky heels or even DIY some yourself, this is a foolproof way to dress for the occasion.

Combine Black & Red
@thetinselrack

Tag your friend who’s going to the mayhem ball with you! 🖤💋💫 ladygaga mayhemball concertoutfits ttr thetinselrack ootd stylingtips outfitideas whattowear effortlesslook staplepieces fashion sgfashion singapore stylinginspiration shoppingspree retailtherapy newlaunch newcollection teaser girlhood clothinghaul

♬ original sound – The Tinsel Rack – The Tinsel Rack

The unofficial colors of Mayhem are a surefire way to stay on theme. This is especially useful if you’re going for a more casual look.

Do a Dramatic Eye Look
@francescaperaza

most of these pieces are second hand/thrifted <3 what are you wearing to mayhem ball? #mayhemball #mayhem #ladygaga #ladygagaoutfit #concertoutfit #fy #parati #thrifted #secondhand @ladygaga

♬ Disease – Lady Gaga

The best way to improve your outfit might not be the outfit itself. Instead, it’s time to channel your inner Lady Gaga and test out your makeup skills. From red eyeliner to smoky eyelids, there are so many ways you can take this.

Go Thrifting
@chinchilla.vintage

Replying to @Qi ☀️ hope you get some inspo from this video!! #ladygaga #themayhemball #singapore #concert #thrifting #luckyplaza

♬ Abracadabra (Instrumental) – Cici Beats

Thrifting is a great way to make a great outfit on a budget. Keep your eye out for certain materials, such as lace and mesh, as well as anything black or red. Many little monsters have been showing up in gorgeous dresses, so pay extra attention to the dress section.

Layer Your Look
@tarachandra_

what are you wearing to Lady Gaga’s Aus The Mayhem Ball?!! @Live Nation AU @ladygaga

♬ original sound – Spotify

A great way to get a dramatic and unique look is to combine literally whatever you can find in your closet. I’m talking about corsets, mesh, lace, and belts.

Get Some Leather
@pumpkinqveen

We learning ALL the choreo #gagachella #ladygaga #mayhem #lg7 #coachella @ladygaga #abracadabra

♬ original sound – amrireign

Leather literally screams Mayhem to me. Whether it’s a corset, pair of pants, or anything else, I guarantee this material will not let you down.

Merch
@eurosweetheart

ONE WEEK 🖤🖤 #ladygaga #mayhem #mayhemball

♬ original sound – swiftiesweetheart

When all else fails, don’t fret. This is Lady Gaga we’re talking about and so, naturally, the tour’s merch is absolutely iconic and super stylish.

