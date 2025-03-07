Was That *Really* Taylor Swift’s Voice On Lady Gaga’s “How Bad Do U Want Me”?

I don’t know if I’m just hearing things, but I could’ve sworn I heard Taylor Swift’s voice on Lady Gaga’s new song “How Bad Do U Want Me.” ICYMI, the pop icon released her highly anticipated seventh studio album Mayhem on Mar. 7, and many Little Monsters have been sharing their excitement over the album that will likely make it onto their 2025 Spotify Wrapped. Mayhem reintroduces fans to the “old Lady Gaga,” with inspiration stemming from her earlier body of work such as “Just Dance” and “Bad Romance.” Many of us were already on the floor for “Abracadabra” and singing our hearts out to “Die With A Smile,” but now it seems that a new song has grabbed fans’s attention, and it’s for a completely different reason.

The ninth track of the album, “How Bad Do U Want Me,” is an 80s-inspired synth-pop song, which is backed by Gaga’s signature hooks and incredible delivery. The song has since managed to be named as one of the standout tracks of the album, and it could be due to the fact that people think Swift herself lent her vocals to it. Now, why are fans convinced of this? Let’s get into it.

The vocal delivery and pop vibe in the song share strong similarities to Swift’s work. Many fans have pointed out that “How Bad Do U Want Me” sounds exactly like Swift’s “Gorgeous” from her Reputation album, as both songs start with an opening synth. However, Swift is not credited on Mayhem and there’s no official confirmation of whether she served as a background vocalist on the track. But that didn’t stop fans from naming these two songs as “sisters” and pointing out the similarities.

The meaning of “How Bad Do U Want Me” dives into the world of romance and manipulation, with Gaga questioning her lover and if they truly desire her, hence the song’s title. In “Gorgeous,” Swift is singing about her crush and how much she wants to be with the person, which is the complete opposite meaning of Gaga’s song. Sonically, both songs do sound the same, just with different meanings.

Fans have since taken to X/Twitter to express their opinions on Gaga’s song and the alleged Swift feature, with some even noting the “reheating nachos” trend.

The thing is, How Bad Do U Want Me IS Taylor Swift nachos but they’re not stale…Gaga had Taylor cook a fresh batch for her, took them home, crisped them up in the air fryer, and made her homemade guac and salsa to go with #MAYHEM pic.twitter.com/r2fpvoPMDA — Ryan ✌️ (@RyanS_UK) March 7, 2025

need taylor to slide on how bad do u want me we need some mayonnaise on these nachos pic.twitter.com/35AYQpuFJz — sɐlem (@famevcr) March 6, 2025

How Bad Do U Want Me is actually major Taylor nachos pic.twitter.com/BW1RbRKTe6 — Nick (@NickBel0ved) March 6, 2025

Others were overjoyed over what they believe is the first collaboration between these two artists.

this is the closest we have gotten to a taylor swift x lady gaga collab omfg @ladygaga @taylorswift13 PLEASE i’m begging yall to make this official!!! pic.twitter.com/auGnCpUkZK — jayden⸆⸉ (@tayvooodoo) March 7, 2025

how bad do u want me its giving taylor swift pic.twitter.com/wpirgKpI1S — L (@labuntaicho) March 7, 2025

Someone say that How Bad Do U Want Me it’s a perfect fit for a Taylor Swift collab… and yes! pic.twitter.com/cjXoAVkrE6 — Miss G Ɐ G Ɐ 🕯️ MⱯYHEM (@LadyStreamGaga) March 6, 2025

when taylor swift jumps on the how bad do u want me remix and we go number 1 for 30 weeks pic.twitter.com/dzLB8cUudW — 🦠uuᴉnbʎǝlɹɐƃ (@aquaaa96) March 6, 2025

Some think the song may have even taken some inspiration from Swift’s 1989.

How Bad Do U Want Me is cast in the same mold as Taylor Swift’s Blank Space – Variety HBDUWM fares much better, approaching something close to Taylor Swift’s synth-pop splendor – Paste The melodic influence of Taylor Swift hangs a little too obviously in HBDUWM – The Guardian pic.twitter.com/j0yZ0Yp0tc — alu (@vigilantesht) March 7, 2025

How Bad Do U Want Me sound like from 1989 album. I did purchase 1989. feel like Taylor swift inside Lady gaga body 😆 no hate I love both of them #MAYHEM pic.twitter.com/eOiflkYFeg — MAYHEM Top Me (@izwanhs) March 6, 2025

HOW BAD DO U WANT ME IS A BIT TAYLOR SWIFT 1989 DOES ANYONE ELSE HEAR IT A BIT I KNOW PLACES MEETS OUT OF THE WOODS MEETS ALL YOU HAD TO DO WAS STAY RIGHT LIKE I GET THE VIBE BUT STILL INHERENTLY UNIQUE THATS ITS QUINTESSENTIALLY GAGA I LIKE IT A LOT ACTUALLY ITS QUITE CHAOTIC pic.twitter.com/yrIrmW33Tu — petros (@monsterpetros) March 7, 2025

how bad do u want me sounds more like it could be on the fame why is everyone saying it’s giving taylor 1989…. pic.twitter.com/5zakwEWZWa — arkx — “Ruby” out now 🦫 (@jjyuvenchy) March 7, 2025

HOW BAD DO U WANT ME is a 1989 Taylor Swift track! The songwriting! The verse! The hook! PERFECTION! — Alwyn (@alwynmancio) March 6, 2025

I’m going to put my earbuds back in and listen to this song about a thousand more times!