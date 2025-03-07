Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift
Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images + Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Was That *Really* Taylor Swift’s Voice On Lady Gaga’s “How Bad Do U Want Me”?

Makalah Wright

I don’t know if I’m just hearing things, but I could’ve sworn I heard Taylor Swift’s voice on Lady Gaga’s new song “How Bad Do U Want Me.” ICYMI, the pop icon released her highly anticipated seventh studio album Mayhem on Mar. 7, and many Little Monsters have been sharing their excitement over the album that will likely make it onto their 2025 Spotify Wrapped. Mayhem reintroduces fans to the “old Lady Gaga,” with inspiration stemming from her earlier body of work such as “Just Dance” and “Bad Romance.” Many of us were already on the floor for “Abracadabra” and singing our hearts out to “Die With A Smile,” but now it seems that a new song has grabbed fans’s attention, and it’s for a completely different reason.

The ninth track of the album, “How Bad Do U Want Me,” is an 80s-inspired synth-pop song, which is backed by Gaga’s signature hooks and incredible delivery. The song has since managed to be named as one of the standout tracks of the album, and it could be due to the fact that people think Swift herself lent her vocals to it. Now, why are fans convinced of this? Let’s get into it.

The vocal delivery and pop vibe in the song share strong similarities to Swift’s work. Many fans have pointed out that “How Bad Do U Want Me” sounds exactly like Swift’s “Gorgeous” from her Reputation album, as both songs start with an opening synth. However, Swift is not credited on Mayhem and there’s no official confirmation of whether she served as a background vocalist on the track. But that didn’t stop fans from naming these two songs as “sisters” and pointing out the similarities. 

The meaning of “How Bad Do U Want Me” dives into the world of romance and manipulation, with Gaga questioning her lover and if they truly desire her, hence the song’s title. In “Gorgeous,” Swift is singing about her crush and how much she wants to be with the person, which is the complete opposite meaning of Gaga’s song. Sonically, both songs do sound the same, just with different meanings. 

Fans have since taken to X/Twitter to express their opinions on Gaga’s song and the alleged Swift feature, with some even noting the “reheating nachos” trend

Others were overjoyed over what they believe is the first collaboration between these two artists. 

Some think the song may have even taken some inspiration from Swift’s 1989.

I’m going to put my earbuds back in and listen to this song about a thousand more times!

