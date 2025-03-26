Calling All Monsters, Lady Gaga Just Announced ‘The Mayhem Ball’ Tour

Following the success of her latest album, Mayhem, Lady Gaga has announced The Mayhem Ball Tour for 2025. The tour announcement was revealed on March 26 after Gaga posted shows and dates to her official social media accounts.

In the announcement via X/Twitter, Gaga revealed that she didn’t plan on touring after her shows in Singapore. However, seeing the overwhelming love she received on her latest album, Mayhem, inspired her to keep things running.

Gaga shared that the tour came together super quickly, thanks to promoter Arthur Fogel, and the team at Live Nation, who helped plan her global tour in Singapore just a few weeks ago. With those incredible people’s help, Gaga is touring in North America this year, and I couldn’t be more excited!

The U.S. tour dates will look different than the global tour dates. This time, Gaga has chosen to tour in arenas across North America. Instead of stadiums, Gaga wanted the opportunity for more creative control in a way she believes she couldn’t do in stadiums.

Gaga described the tour as “the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings MAYHEM to life exactly as I envision it.” For an artist like Gaga, her shows are nothing less than theatrical and electrifying. Her previous tour, The Chromatica Ball, in 2022, was so iconic that it premiered on HBO Max as an original concert film! It showcased all the show-stopping and jaw-dropping moments that occurred during the tour, and if the Mayhem Ball tour is anything like it, then Gaga has another iconic tour on the horizon.

The Mayhem Ball Tour Dates:

The Mayhem Ball tour will officially kick off in Las Vegas, NV, from July 16 to 18. From there, it will expand across Europe starting September 29th in London, UK. Other European dates include stops in Manchester, UK, Barcelona, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, and more. The last U.S. show will be in Chicago from September 15th to 17th.

The Mayhem Ball Setlist:

It’s no secret that Gaga will be performing the Mayhem album songs for the Mayhem Ball tour. Aside from the regular title tracks, hit songs from the album like “Disease” and “Abracadabra” were the first and second singles from the album. “Garden of Eden” is rising on all music streaming platforms. Another song that has high potential to be added to the set list is the collab with Bruno Mars, “Die With A Smile,” that reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 3, but Citi credit card holders will be able to access presale tickets on March 31.