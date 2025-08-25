Ever since Pop Mart licensed the character back in 2019, the Labubu has become a global icon. And these unique colorful monsters show no signs of hitting the breaks, constantly surprising fans with new collections that turn curiosity into obsession. Whether it’s attached to a keychain, a bag, or simply used as a display piece, these small stuffed Monsters never fail to steal attention across every age group. The Labubu has brought communities from all over the world together. Nothing matches the suspense of unboxing: will it be the one you’ve been chasing, or the one you swore you didn’t want? Either way, the excitement is addictive. And now, Pop Mart’s new Labubu Pin for Love series will continue that magic, giving collectors 30 new reasons to smile from ear to ear, and chase the Labuu that feels most like you.

These miniature sidekicks are found in blind boxes that are designed based on the series, which the company has plenty of. Each unboxing leaves you with a surprise (potentially with the secret monster). You never know what you’re going to get! When purchasing a Labubu, the only true guarantee you’re presented with is an adorable Labubu plush, and official Pop Mart branding.

Labubu Pin for Love Series Release Date

The official name of this collection is THE MONSTERS Pin for Love Series, launching on the official website on August 28 at 7 p.m.PST. The collection features mini Labubu plushes on a keychain, and each one has a tiny letter or symbol embroidered on the backside. The collection also features plush letter keychains of the same letters and symbols, with a tiny Labubu pendant included.

Within the collection, there are four different listings: one for the Labubu plushes bearing a letter A-M (plus the ? symbol), one for plushes embroidered with a letter N-Z (plus the ? symbol), and then the same two listing options for the letter keychains. Altogether, there are 26 figures for the alphabet assortment, alongside four punctuation options (two within the collection and two secret). Excluding the hanging loop, the size of the plush is about 7 inches. The letter keychain lengths range from 1.5-4.5inches, depending on what letter you get.

Labubu Pin For Love Series Secrets

In the A-M collection, the secret is a heart. In the N-Z collection, the secret is an exclamation point. The probability for drawing the secret edition is 1/168 for both the plushes and the letter keychains. The thrill of getting the limited edition Labubu is an experience practically all fans hold close to their heart — you would, too, if you were the chosen one.

A part of the fun is trading with friends (or via the internet) to complete the alphabet — like swapping out a B for an L to finally spell out “LOVE.” After completing a word or two, some collectors may put the phrases, names, or even inside jokes on their bags. See, there’s more to Labubu than just cute toys!

Labubu Pin for Love Series Cost

The cost for the plush pendant currently sits at $22.99 on the Pop Mart website, and the letter pendant is $18.99. In comparison to the other Labubu blind boxes, these are about $5 cheaper. So yes, still pricey for a plush toy, but if you were ever considering buying the real thing, now is the time!

Whether you’re collecting, trading, or just unboxing for the fun of it, perhaps a Labubu from the Pin for Love Series would be a great addition to your collection.