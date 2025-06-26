Labubus are the internet’s new favorite accessory. The Monsters, as they’re formally known, are made by the brand Pop Mart and have been blowing up online and IRL for their cute smiles and unique style. With fake Labubus popping up and bags being more charmed than ever, it’s obvious everyone wants their hands on the figures. However, as you venture into the world of Pop Mart and Labubus, you may realize not all Labubus are the same. Pop Mart has many different series of The Monsters, such as Exciting Macron and Have a Seat, with different themes and outfits. Within these series, there are the Labubu secrets. The secrets are rare figures with different outfits, colors, and poses than the rest of the series.

Having a Labubu is cool, but having a secret Labubu? That’s another level. Secrets really come down to luck, as they’re found in the typical series’ blind boxes at a much lower rate. This means that, unless you’re buying something re-sold, there’s no way you’ll know for certain if you’re buying a secret or a regular Labubu. There is a 1 in 72 chance you’ll get a secret in your blind box (for the newer series, at least), so those who find them are extremely lucky. So, if you weren’t one of the few blessed with a secret in the recent Labubu series drops, or if you’re just curious, this round-up will give you the chance to at least look at the Labubu secret figures.