Labubus are the internet’s new favorite accessory. The Monsters, as they’re formally known, are made by the brand Pop Mart and have been blowing up online and IRL for their cute smiles and unique style. With fake Labubus popping up and bags being more charmed than ever, it’s obvious everyone wants their hands on the figures. However, as you venture into the world of Pop Mart and Labubus, you may realize not all Labubus are the same. Pop Mart has many different series of The Monsters, such as Exciting Macron and Have a Seat, with different themes and outfits. Within these series, there are the Labubu secrets. The secrets are rare figures with different outfits, colors, and poses than the rest of the series.
Having a Labubu is cool, but having a secret Labubu? That’s another level. Secrets really come down to luck, as they’re found in the typical series’ blind boxes at a much lower rate. This means that, unless you’re buying something re-sold, there’s no way you’ll know for certain if you’re buying a secret or a regular Labubu. There is a 1 in 72 chance you’ll get a secret in your blind box (for the newer series, at least), so those who find them are extremely lucky. So, if you weren’t one of the few blessed with a secret in the recent Labubu series drops, or if you’re just curious, this round-up will give you the chance to at least look at the Labubu secret figures.
- Exciting Macaron Secret: Chestnut Cocoa
-
For the Exciting Macaron series, this dark brown Chestnut Cocoa Labubu is the secret. Whereas the rest of the figures in the series have lighter colors, this dark shade stands out, and is great for accessorizing.
- Big Into Energy Secret: Id
-
This series’ secret really stands out from the rest, with its subtle gray, multi-toned fur. Additionally, if you look closely, the figure has super cute rainbow-colored eyes and teeth.
- Coca-Cola Secret: Mysterious Guest
-
The Coca-Cola series was a collab with the soda company, which features the figures holding Coke and sporting Coke merch. The secret for this series is absolutely iconic, with a Labubu inside a literal coke can.
- Have A Seat Secret: Duoduo
-
Similar to the Exciting Macaron secret, this Labubu has soft brown fur and the classic Labubu smile. As with the rest of the Have A Seat collection, this figure is sitting down as opposed to standing.
- Wacky Mart Secret: Microwave Oven
-
Wacky Mart is Labubu’s latest series of figures, which dropped on June 13. The secret for this series is pretty elaborate and unique, with a figure inside of a microwave oven with a bright red heart on its chest. I literally can’t think of anything cuter. The probability of pulling this secret is 1 in 144 as opposed to 1 in 72 for all the series mentioned above.
- Camping Secret: Skiing
-
If you’re outdoorsy, the Labubu camping series is for you. This secret figure is perfect for the colder months, with skis and a body made of a snowball. There’s a 1 in 144 chance you’ll get this secret.
- Almost Hidden Secret: Kiddie Ride
-
This series is super fun, with each of the characters seeming to be hiding from you. Some hide behind objects and others, like the secret, become objects themselves. This is another 1 in 144 chance you’ll get the secret.
- Lazy Yoga Secret: Yoga Coach
-
The Lazy Yoga series features Labubus in different yoga poses, and they’re officially my favorite pilates princesses. The secret features a brown plush Labubu in tree pose — so zen. Your chances of getting this secret? 1 in 120.