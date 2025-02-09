If you’re like me, you were probably sitting on your couch, locked in AF as you were watching Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX performance on Feb. 9. The performance gave everything fans were expecting — a great production, fan-favorite lyrics… and possibly even an Easter egg for Lamar’s most popular lyric from his Grammy-winning song “Not Like Us.” All throughout Lamar’s performance, fans had been highly curious to see if the rapper would reference his Grammy award-winning song at some point during the performance, and, spoiler alert: He did not disappoint.

ICYMI, Lamar wore an “a” necklace during his performance, and many fans are convinced it was a reference to his infamous “a minor” lyric.

However, some longtime Lamar fans noted that, while the lowercase “a” could be a funny nod to his song, in actuality, it’s likely in reference to his own company pgLang. In fact, the company logo was even on flags that were being flown around during the performance, too.

So, while Lamar is still America’s premier hater boy, he is also a fan of his own creative business. However, that didn’t stop Super Bowl halftime show watchers from making hilarious memes about the “a” necklace.

I kept wondering why Kendrick was wearing an “a” necklace. A lower case “a”. As in a-minor… 😂😂😂💀 bro evil — ☾ (@tinathexplorer) February 10, 2025

An “a minor” necklace is crazy 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0mtrjlIgkN — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) February 10, 2025

If Kendrick’s lowercase ‘a’ necklace symbolized a minor, that would be a level of creative pettiness I deeply aspire to — Haley ☄️ (@notthec0met) February 10, 2025

No matter what, I’m high-key inspired by how hate can make such beautiful art.