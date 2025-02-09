Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Kendrick Lamar Sang “Right Time For The Wrong Guy” At The Super Bowl & Fans Are Losing It

Maria Serra

Kendrick Lamar, SZA, and Samuel L. Jackson absolutely brought the house down at the 2025 Super Bowl. As Lamar played his biggest hits, one set of words stood out. At the top of his performance, Lamar said, “[The] revolution about to be televised you picked the right time for the wrong guy.” This was especially poignant as the rapper was performing in front of, not just millions of football fans, but President Trump. 

Lamar is political in his art, exploring themes of races, class, and more. Basically, Twitter/X’s jaw is on the floor over this sentiment and is obsessed with how he used his platform to speak truth to power, especially when it was mere yards away from him.

Plus, Lamar was on his #hatertrain during the whole performance as he teased “Not Like Us” twice before playing it in full. In fact, X/Twitter noticed that he even cracked a massive smile when he sang, “Hey Drake, I hear you like ‘em young.” Think he stopped there? Oh, no, no. Many fans believe that the lower-case “a” necklace on the artist’s neck was an “a minor.” 

Plus, Lamar had Serena Williams, who is also from Compton, C-walk — and, ICYMI, Williams is actually one of Drake’s exes

Overall, it seems like Lamar connected with audiences all over X/Twitter because fans simply can’t stop repeating “right time for the wrong guy.”

This would definitely make an iconic tattoo if you’re looking for ideas. But it’s safe to say that no matter what, Lamar is truly an inspiration through his words, art, and actions, and we will forever be obsessed.

