Sometimes, there’s nothing better than a divisive haircut. I can’t be the only one who loves full transformations and shocking looks — especially on a celebrity. And, ICYMI, there’s a new controversial hairstyle taking over among all of your fave celebs: the jellyfish haircut.

This haircut is nothing if not bold. Essentially a bob without the full chop, the jellyfish haircut features short layers in the front and longer hair in the back. You may have already heard about this look, though — it’s a statement people can’t seem to ignore (for better or worse). The look has already got its fair share of haters, but, honestly, can you blame them? This is a very unique look, so it’s not surprising everyone isn’t behind it. However, some of the biggest names in music have been seen sporting it recently, which might make some of the haters reconsider their stance.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

There were many winners at the 2025 Grammy Awards, but none as much as the jellyfish haircut. This year’s event saw Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, and Miley Cyrus all sporting the look. Each took it in their own direction. Eilish kept the look low-key with a longer front bob that seamlessly transitioned into longer hair. On the red carpet, Eilish also demonstrated the versatility of the look by pulling up her longer hair and rocking the bob by itself. On the other hand, Lady Gaga leaned all the way in with microbangs and face-framing strands that contrasted with her long hair. Finally, Miley Cyrus added her own flare to the look with a light fringe and choppy front bob. These three show the many ways you can take the jellyfish haircut look and make it your own.

It’s certainly easy to do a jellyfish haircut wrong: more short layers than longer hair can leave you looking like your hairdresser gave up halfway through your bob — and the hair lengths can get pretty specific. These common mistakes also make the look easy to hate. However, when done right, it’s clear why so many celebrities are trying it out.

If you’ve been inspired to try the jellyfish haircut, you may be wondering what exactly to ask your hairdresser for. If they aren’t familiar with the jellyfish haircut, explain that you want a short, face-framing look in the front and long hair in the back. I recommend bringing reference photos as well. There are a lot of different ways the jellyfish haircut can go, so you should be specific with exactly what you want — whether it’s Lady Gaga-style dramatics or more relaxed. You can also talk to your hairdresser about which lengths would work best for the front pieces based on your specific goals.

When it comes to styling the jellyfish look, you can have a lot of fun. The style is also trending on social media, so there’s no shortage of creators giving out their best tips and styling inspiration. This is a unique look, and great for a mid-winter transformation. The most important thing is to get creative and have fun. After all, being unique and playful is pretty much the essence of the jellyfish haircut.