12 Bob Haircut Inspo Videos For Spring 2025 If You’re Ready To Start Fresh

Spring weather is getting closer and closer, and if you’re anything like me, you’re getting added to more group chats with trip ideas. Spring is the perfect time to refresh and embrace change in all things — including your look. While revamping your closet may be the first thing that hits your mind, consider your next hairstyle for a moment! What about a bob?
What better way to bring in Spring with a new, trendy bob haircut? Whether you’re looking to shed some length, try a new texture, or simply switch up your style, the bob is a timeless cut that can be reimagined in endless ways. From sleek and sophisticated to playful and textured, there’s a bob for every personality and hair type. As we step into spring 2025, TikTok has become the go-to platform for the latest hair trends, offering a wealth of inspiration to help you decide on your next big chop. If you’re ready to start fresh with a bob, you’re not alone — this season, bobs are making a major comeback, and there’s no shortage of creative takes on the classic cut.
With that in mind, I’ve rounded up over 12 inspiring bob haircut videos from TikTok that will leave you feeling excited to book your next salon appointment. So, if you’re ready to embrace a fresh new look this spring, keep reading for the best bob haircut ideas that are trending right now. These videos are here to give you all the inspo you need to step into the new season with confidence and style!
- Flip-Over Bob
If you’re looking for a bob that’s equal parts chic and playful, the flip-over bob is the perfect go-to. This style adds effortless volume and movement, with the hair flipping at the ends for a flattering, laid-back vibe. It’s an ideal cut for anyone who wants a fresh, fun look that still feels polished and put-together!
- Straight & Blunt Bob
Something about a blunt, bob cut gives fierce, boss babe energy, and I’m loving it! For a bold, edgy look, the blunt bob is your new best friend. This cut is all about clean lines and sharp angles, making it a sleek, modern style that frames your face beautifully. Whether you’re sporting it with a deep side part or going for a middle part, this cut is designed to make a statement without a lot of fuss.
- ‘90s Fluffy Bob
Channeling your inner nostalgia, the ‘90s fluffy bob is a fun, voluminous style that’s perfect for anyone who loves big, bold hair. With soft layers and lots of bounce, this look is all about movement and texture, creating a fuller, more carefree feel. Whether you’re adding a bit of wave with a curling iron or letting your natural texture shine, the ‘90s fluffy bob is perfect for anyone!
- Butterfly Bob
The butterfly bob is a whimsical, layered cut that adds soft, airy volume with a touch of elegance. Named for its delicate, wing-like layers, this bob creates the perfect mix of structure and movement, framing the face in a flattering, light way. It’s a versatile style that works beautifully with natural texture or a sleek blowout, and it’s especially great for adding dimension to fine hair.
- The Blonde Bob
Blondes have more fun, right? So why not live this same statement with a bob hairstyle? A blonde bob is the perfect way to brighten up your look in many ways. Whether you’re rocking platinum, honey blonde, or a warm golden hue, this cut instantly adds a playful edge to your style, enhancing both the shape of the bob and the radiance of your hair.
- Curly Bob
Whether it’s created as a wash-and-go at home or a full-blown session with your stylist, the curly bob is a fun way to embrace your natural hair texture. With curls that hit just at the right length, this cut lets your hair shine with volume and bounce, making every curl pop in the best way!
- Layers on Layers
A layered bob is all about movement and texture, making it a perfect choice for anyone who loves a cut with personality. The layers add depth and volume, creating a light, breezy look that works with both straight and wavy hair. Whether you choose soft, subtle layers or more defined, choppy ones, the layered bob gives you the freedom to experiment with your look, keeping things fresh and full of life.
- French Bob
While all bobs are versatile, this one takes the cake. The French bob features a short, blunt cut and slightly tousled finish, and it channels an inner sophistication while keeping things playful and carefree. Perfect for those who love a low-maintenance look that still feels polished, the French bob is all about embracing natural texture with a bit of volume!
- The “Lob”
Not looking to make the commitment of cutting your hair a little too short? No problem! The “lob” is the perfect sweet spot between long hair and a classic bob, offering all the versatility of longer looks with the chic edge of a bob. Whether you go for a sleek, straight look or add some soft waves, this cut gives you a relaxed-yet-polished look that works for any occasion.
- Braided Bob
A braided bob is the perfect fusion of style and function, offering a chic way to keep your hair protected while still looking great. This look is a fantastic way to refresh your usual braids and try something new — especially for the warmer months. It’s an ideal protective style that helps you switch up your routine without sacrificing style, all while keeping your hair healthy. If you’re looking for a low-maintenance but stylish twist on your everyday braids, the braided bob is the way to go!
- A Pop of Color
Adding a pop — or even a full head — of color to your hair is a bold way to add personality and vibrancy to your look. Whether you’re opting for a pastel pink, fiery red, or a cool-toned platinum, a pop of color instantly transforms the classic bob into something eye-catching and fun!
- Bob with Bangs
A bob with bangs is the ultimate combination of edgy and stylish, giving your look a bold, youthful feel. Whether you opt for curtain bangs, blunt bangs, or soft side-swept bangs, this cut adds a fun twist to the classic bob while framing your face. It’s the perfect choice if you’re looking to switch things up without committing to a dramatic change. Plus, bangs are great for adding dimension, and drawing attention to your eyes