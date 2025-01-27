12 Bob Haircut Inspo Videos For Spring 2025 If You’re Ready To Start Fresh

Spring weather is getting closer and closer, and if you’re anything like me, you’re getting added to more group chats with trip ideas. Spring is the perfect time to refresh and embrace change in all things — including your look. While revamping your closet may be the first thing that hits your mind, consider your next hairstyle for a moment! What about a bob?

What better way to bring in Spring with a new, trendy bob haircut? Whether you’re looking to shed some length, try a new texture, or simply switch up your style, the bob is a timeless cut that can be reimagined in endless ways. From sleek and sophisticated to playful and textured, there’s a bob for every personality and hair type. As we step into spring 2025, TikTok has become the go-to platform for the latest hair trends, offering a wealth of inspiration to help you decide on your next big chop. If you’re ready to start fresh with a bob, you’re not alone — this season, bobs are making a major comeback, and there’s no shortage of creative takes on the classic cut.

With that in mind, I’ve rounded up over 12 inspiring bob haircut videos from TikTok that will leave you feeling excited to book your next salon appointment. So, if you’re ready to embrace a fresh new look this spring, keep reading for the best bob haircut ideas that are trending right now. These videos are here to give you all the inspo you need to step into the new season with confidence and style!