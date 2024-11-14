Here’s How To Style Bubble Skirts, The Hottest Trend This Holiday Season

The holidays are here, and it’s the perfect time to embrace fun, festive fashion — starting with the bubble skirt. Known for its playful volume and dramatic shape, this style should be at the top of your fashion radar this holiday season. Whether you’re dressing up for a cozy winter soirée or gearing up for a glamorous New Year’s Eve bash, the bubble skirt offers a bold twist on classic partywear. But, how do you style a bubble skirt without looking like you’ve stepped out of a time capsule? The key is balance. Pairing a voluminous bubble skirt with sleek, streamlined pieces helps to create a chic, fashion-forward silhouette that feels modern yet festive.

The iconic silhouette of a bubble skirt has evolved over the years. The key to mastering this look is knowing how to balance the skirt’s dramatic shape with more polished, refined pieces. Think fitted turtlenecks or minimalist blouses on top, paired with tights or sleek boots. For a more daring approach, don’t shy away from color — adding a bold hue or playful pattern can take your outfit to the next level without overwhelming the look. Whether you’re going for a monochrome vibe or mixing textures, bubble skirts are a statement piece that work in both casual and dressy settings.

Ready to make a statement this holiday season? From minimalist chic to bold and festive, here’s everything you need to know to style your bubble skirt like a true fashion pro!

Long and Flowy

@kierashon Unsure of the weather, but the looks are hot ✨️ skirt from #anthropologie I literally dound out it has pockets while fulming this. CHRISTMAS COME EARLY! XL Hat from livinfearlesscollection on IG #fallstyle #bubbleskirt #fedora ♬ original sound – The Brandon Isaiah Bubble skirts have evolved in construction in recent years. A long and flowy bubble skirt is the perfect way to make a statement while keeping things elegant and festive. For a chic, holiday-ready look, pair your skirt with a sleek turtleneck or a cropped sweater to balance out the volume at the bottom. With the right mix of balance and boldness, a long bubble skirt can effortlessly transition from a casual daytime look to a glamorous evening outfit, making it the perfect piece to style for any holiday occasion.

Accessorize to Impress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANTO MASSONI (@antomassoni) When it comes to accessorizing a bubble skirt, the key is to keep things balanced while adding that perfect pop of personality. Layering delicate jewelry — think dainty gold necklaces, stacked rings, or simple hoop earrings — adds a touch of sophistication without taking away from the skirt’s bold shape. If you’re going very minimalistic with your outfit, you’re welcome to dial up the drama a bit — chunky bangles, a cute clutch, and luxe mule heels. Chic and confident for any occasion!

Sporty Vibes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalynn (@shalynnday) For the love of the game, pairing a bubble skirt with a sports jersey is the ultimate blend of sporty and chic. The sporty top gives the playful skirt a fun, unexpected twist. Opt for a vintage or oversized jersey and tuck it into the waistband of the skirt to highlight your shape. Balance the casual feel of the jersey with a pair of sleek sneakers or chunky boots to keep the look street-style ready. This combination is perfect for those days when you want to channel a laid-back, fashion-forward energy while still looking super put-together.

The Wild Life

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑆ℎ𝑎𝑛𝑒’𝑒 𝐶𝑜𝑢𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑒 ❤︎ (@scoutureox) Animal print in fashion is all about embracing boldness and fearlessness. Whether it’s a leopard print top or zebra-patterned accessories, mixing animal prints with the voluminous silhouette of a bubble skirt adds instant drama and edge. Keep the rest of the outfit simple — think a solid black or neutral top — to let the print really pop. Finish the look with strappy heels or ankle boots and you’ve got an outfit that’s equal parts wild and wonderfully stylish!

Corporate Chic

@niyadanyalle This has to be my favorite fashion trend this summer Outfit Details✨ Poplin Buttin Down Shirt | @SIMONMILLER Skirt | @asos Sandals | @BCBGMAXAZRIA Clutch | Thrifted #bubbleskirt #poplin #summeroutfit ♬ Being a Girl – Jonica If you’re someone that has to attend the work holiday party, choose an outfit that you can transition from your desk to the venue! A structured blouse with a playful yet work-appropriate bubble skirt can be customized and tailored to your shape, and also adds sophistication and structure to your ensemble. Finish the look off with classic pumps for a polished appearance.

Bubble Skirts & Blazers

@josieeerae This blazer!!! #blazeroutfit #bubbleskirt #zarahaul ♬ BIRDS OF A FEATHER BILLIE EILISH – Music Society 🎶 When you add a blazer to your bubble skirt look, it creates different layers of structured staples. The puffiness of the bubble skirt will pair perfectly with a boxy blazer, a cropped blazer, and even a fitted one. A simple, tucked-in blouse or fitted top underneath the blazer adds a clean, streamlined look that lets the bubble skirt shine.

Cute & Casual

@makaylaxmoxie ur thoughts on the bubble skirt trend? ✨🫧 ig: makaylaxmoxie #gdwm #ootdinspo #outfitinspo #thelookplug ♬ thim slick by fabulous – 🎵 Very chic, very casual, very cute! A bubble skirt is the perfect way to add a playful, feminine touch to any casual outfit. Pair it with a tucked-in graphic tee, or a fitted T-shirt or tank top, to balance the volume of the skirt. Add some sneakers and a large tote to complete the look with effortless style.

All Black/Monochromatic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca Maloney (@rebeccacmaloney) Pairing your bubble skirt with similar colors will make the look polished and chic. All black is the ultimate way to keep your look elevated while still embracing that playful shape. Go for an off-the-shoulder top or a sleek black bodysuit to create a streamlined silhouette on top. Add some chunky loafers or black flats to finish this look off!

Stockings

@christyslifee white & black swan 🦢✨🖤 @Gre #ootd #outfitinspo #outfitideas #fitcheck #bubbleskirt #whiteswan #blackswan #burgundy ♬ suono originale – gallagher🪷 A bubble skirt with stockings creates a stylish contrast between flirty volume and sleek sophistication. Choose opaque or patterned stockings to make a statement — lace or ribbed textures can add a touch of edge while still keeping it playful. Pair with a tucked-in blouse or oversized sweater for a balanced look, and add some Mary Janes to keep it polished yet casual. The beauty of this combo is that it plays with proportions, offering a flattering shape without sacrificing comfort or style. It’s the perfect way to make a bold yet cozy statement this season!

Pop of Color

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alicia Mbuaya Mukuna (@alicia_krakowska_hadid) Adding a pop of color to a bubble skirt outfit is the perfect way to inject some fun and energy into your look. Try a vibrant blouse or sweater in a bold hue — think electric blue, fiery red, or sunny yellow — to contrast with the volume of the skirt. You can also bring in color through accessories, like a statement bag or shoes, keeping the rest of the outfit more neutral for balance. Whether you go for a monochromatic look with a bold twist or a more eclectic mix, it’s all about embracing color to make your outfit feel fresh and fashion-forward. The key is to have fun and let your personality shine through in the details!

Oversized Sweater & Thigh-Highs