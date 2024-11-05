Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
40 Holiday Dresses For 2024 That Work For Every Type Of Celebration

Sydney Flaherty

The holiday season is busy. Unfortunately, the winter isn’t all cozy nights inside and holiday baking — you’re probably already booking holiday parties at your job, secret Santa events with friends, and maybe even Christmas Eve at your partner’s family’s house. The holidays are, of course, a time to relax, but your calendar might be filling a bit fast this year. And with all of these events comes the inevitable question: What do I wear? All of these commitments are a lot to balance, and so are all of the outfits you’ll need to plan for them — unless you find a holiday dress that works for all of them. 

The holiday season can be stressful for many people, so let’s not stress out over outfits too! This list has a wide variety of holiday dresses for 2024, each of which could work for any occasion — from a gingerbread house competition straight to family dinner. No matter what you have planned this winter, I’m sure you’ll be able to find the perfect dress for all your needs. And with your outfit taken care of, you can focus on what really matters: spending time with friends and family and celebrating the holiday season in whatever way you see fit.

H&M Rib-Knit Dress With Flared Skirt ($35)
H&M Rib-Knit Dress With Flared Skirt
H&M

This simple black dress will get you through every event on your calendar this holiday season. Its classic design and silhouette also make it perfect for layering and styling, meaning you can dress it up, down, and to theme easily.

See On H&M
Topshop Twist Long Sleeve Mini Dress in Charcoal ($70)
Topshop Twist Long Sleeve Mini Dress in Charcoal
Topshop

This gray dress is super stylish thanks to its crew neckline and twist design. It’s also long-sleeved, so you won’t need to stress about getting cold on your commute!

See On ASOS
Forever 21 Ruched Ruffle Bodycon Mini Dress ($24)
Forever 21 Ruched Ruffle Bodycon Mini Dress
Forever 21

I don’t know about you, but this year I am all about ruffles. This black dress is elevated with flowy ruffles and ruching, keeping you both trendy and classy.

See On Forever 21
H&M Sequined A-Line Dress ($50)
H&M Sequined A-Line Dress
H&M

If you’re looking for more of a showstopper piece, this shimmering dress is for you. Its sequins are bright, but not too overwhelming. Plus, it’s great for any New Year’s events you have, too!

See On H&M
Garage Burnout Open Back Mini Dress ($60)
Garage Burnout Open Back Mini Dress
Garage

This dress gives a new dimension to the typical little black dress. With its floral pattern and open back, everyone will be asking where you got it from.

See On Garage
H&M Cap-Sleeved Dress ($20)
H&M Cap-Sleeved Dress
H&M

If you like dresses with a bit more length than the typical cocktail dress, this is a great option. Its color keeps it simple, but details like the boat neckline and waist ruching give it a lot of elegance.

See on H&M
Vila Roll Neck Mini Sweater Dress With Tie Waist in Cream ($56)
Vila Roll Neck Mini Sweater Dress With Tie Waist in Cream
Vila

If you love the look of a sweater dress but want to add a bit more structure, this dress from ASOS is your girl. The cute turtleneck detail and waistband spice up your typical sweater dress.

See On ASOS
Dynamite Florencia Embellished Mini Dress ($90)
Dynamite Florencia Embellished Mini Dress
Dynamite

This dress is leveled up with rhinestone and faux-pearl detailing and a neat square neckline. It’ll take you from Thanksgiving all the way through New Year’s.

See On Dynamite
Edikted Perri Pleated Corset Mini Dress ($90)
Edikted Perri Pleated Corset Mini Dress
Edikted

This dress from Edikted is extremely unique. With a corset design, pleated skirt, and tied straps, it’s a trendy and eye-catching holiday dress.

See On Pacsun
H&M Knit Dress ($35)
H&M Knit Dress
H&M

This dress embraces all the cozy vibes of winter! It’ll have you looking stylish and staying comfortable all night long. Plus, what’s better than a giant sweater?

See on H&M
Abercrombie & Fitch Paloma Long-Sleeve Velvet Mini Dress ($60)
Abercrombie & Fitch Paloma Long-Sleeve Velvet Mini Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch

This new release from Abercrombie & Fitch is giving me all the holiday feels! The deep green velvet color and ruched waist will leave you stunning at every event this winter.

See On Abercrombie & Fitch
Dynamite Side Tie Mini Dress ($70)
Dynamite Side Tie Mini Dress
Dynamite

This rib knit dress is unique with its hanging side tie, emphasizing a low-waisted silhouette that’s so trendy right now. And with long sleeves, you won’t get cold in even the worst blizzards.

See On Dynamite
Hollister On/Off the Shoulder Skort Dress ($60)
Hollister On:Off the Shoulder Skort Dress
Hollister

This dress from Hollister might be one of the most versatile dresses on this list. You can style it for formal and casual events, as well adjust the shoulders for different looks. If that’s not enough, it’s a skort, so there’s no stress even on windy winter days.

See On Hollister
Motel Satoli Mesh Mono Flower Mini Dress ($52)
Motel Satoli Mesh Mono Flower Mini Dress
Motel

If you’ve been holding out for a bold graphic, rest assured that Motel has you covered. This simplistic flower print is eye-catching and intriguing. Combine it with the dress’ flared sleeves and red trimming and you have a seriously gorgeous holiday dress.

See on Urban Outfitters
Forever 21 Asymmetrical Cowl Neck Mini Dress ($20)
Forever 21 Asymmetrical Cowl Neck Mini Dress
Forever 21

This dress is sure to turn heads this winter with its asymmetrical hem, bold stitching, and cowl neckline. Feel free to layer and style it depending on where you’re going.

See On Forever 21
Edikted Dorothia Sheer Linen Look Mini Dress ($51)
Edikted Dorothia Sheer Linen Look Mini Dress
Edikted

With an open back, tie straps, and layered ruffles, this dress will add a flare of femininity and playfulness to any look. It’s a loose and flowy option, which means that along with being stylish, it’s also comfortable!

See on Pacsun
H&M Bow-Detail Strappy Dress ($20)
H&M Bow-Detail Strappy Dress
H&M

This straight cut dress is super chic and versatile. It’s front opening and gorgeous decorative bow give it just the right amount of personality and creativity.

See On H&M
Nasty Gal Tailored Pinny Dress ($53)
Nasty Gal Tailored Pinny Dress
Nasty Gal

If you’re looking for a simple and slightly business-casual dress, this one from Nasty Gal is for you. The black color makes it easy to style, and the front pockets add just enough excitement.

See On Nasty Gal
Abercrombie & Fitch Satin Embellished Strapless Mini Dress ($83)
Abercrombie & Fitch Satin Embellished Strapless Mini Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch

If you’re a big fan of strapless dresses, this is a great strapless holiday dress option for you! Its satin material is super comfortable and flattering, plus the embellished rhinestones add an air of elegance to the look.

See On Abercrombie & Fitch
PrettyLittleThing Stone Woven Ruffled Tiered Smock Dress ($32)
PrettyLittleThing Stone Woven Ruffled Tiered Smock Dress
PrettyLittleThing

This dress is great if you’re looking for a more modest fit. Its front buttons, flowy skirt, and puffed long sleeves will keep you warm and chic this winter.

See On PrettyLittleThing
Dynamite Cross Back Satin Mini Dress ($60)
Dynamite Cross Back Satin Mini Dress
Dynamite

This dress’ deep V-neckline, satin material, and unique cross-strap back all come together to make one of the most interesting and versatile holiday dresses of the season.

See On Dynamite
Abercrombie & Fitch High-Neck Satin Sculpt Mini Dress ($75)
Abercrombie & Fitch High-Neck Satin Sculpt Mini Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch

Coming in burgundy or black, this dress will leave you feeling stylish and confident no matter where you are. The stretchy fabric and open back make it super flattering.

See on Abercrombie & Fitch
Hollister Cinch Bust V-Waist Midi Dress ($39)
Hollister Cinch Bust V-Waist Midi Dress
Hollister

With fluttering sleeves and stretchy material, this dress will have you nice and comfy despite any awkward holiday party interactions. Its high cut adds a lot of intrigue and style.

See On Hollister
Princess Polly Mayzie Mini Dress ($60)
Princess Polly Mayzie Mini Dress
Princess Polly

Add a pop of color to the festivities this year with this green dress. It’s linen material makes it super comfortable, and its side cut-outs and cinching create a really flattering silhouette you’ll love.

See On Princess Polly
Zara Woman Collection Mini Dress ($90)
Zara Woman Collection Mini Dress
Zara

With a boat neckline and three-quarter length sleeves, this dress sets itself apart through form and design. Its puffy sleeves also add a lot of personality to what at first appears to be a plain black dress.

See On Zara
Dynamite Velvet Bow Ties Mini Dress ($80)
Dynamite Velvet Bow Ties Mini Dress
Dynamite

Presents aren’t the only things wrapped up with a cute bow this holiday season! With a V-neckline and large tied straps, you’ll be looking festive and chic in this dress.

See On Dynamite
ASOS Design Puffed Sleeve Smock Mini Dress in Black ($29)
ASOS Design Puffed Sleeve Smock Mini Dress in Black
ASOS Design

This dress is giving cottagecore in the best way! It’s puffed sleeves, tie front, and square neck all combine to make this a great look for any occasion. You’re sure to be getting compliments on it all winter break long.

See On ASOS
Kimchi Blue Aubrey Lace Collared Mini Dress ($55)
Kimchi Blue Aubrey Lace Collared Mini Dress
Kimchi Blue

If you’re trying to channel some preppy academic vibes this winter break, this lacy dress is great for you. Its statement and black-trimmed collar will definitely get you a lot of compliments.

See On Urban Outfitters
Forever 21 Off-The-Shoulder Mini Dress ($24)
Forever 21 Off-The-Shoulder Mini Dress
Forever 21

Off-the-shoulder looks are everywhere right now, so why not bring the style to your next holiday celebration? With mesh sleeves, this black dress is unique and super stylish.

See On Forever 21
Edikted Bubble Skirt Ribbed Mini Dress ($53)
Edikted Bubble Skirt Ribbed Mini Dress
Edikted

Bubble skirts are all the rage right now, so why not try out this trend at your next winter event? This ribbed dress has a gorgeous, low-waisted bubble detail, which will be sure to stun.

See On Pacsun
Forever 21 Halter Bubble-Hem Mini Dress ($36)
Forever 21 Halter Bubble-Hem Mini Dress
Forever 21

With a halter neckline and bubble hem, you really can’t go wrong with this dress. The velvet material also keeps it very on-theme for the holidays.

See On Forever 21
Princess Polly Lukea Long Sleeve Mini Dress ($58)
Princess Polly Lukea Long Sleeve Mini Dres
Princess Polly

This simple white dress is made unique with its layered lining and flared long sleeves. However if you are, like me, inclined to spill things on yourself, I would avoid this look for any holiday dinner parties.

See On Princess Polly
Nasty Gal Lace Bow Bandeau Dress ($57)
Nasty Gal Lace Bow Bandeau Dress
Nasty Gal

This statement dress is for all the girlies who still aren’t over the coquette trend. Its show-stopping front bow is toned down by the black lace.

See On Nasty Gal
Forever 21 Eyelash Lace cami Midi Dress ($24)
Forever 21 Eyelash Lace cami Midi Dress
Forever 21

This midi dress is great for literally anything. The lace detailing and straight-cut neckline make it super chic. You won’t want to attend a single event without it!

See On Forever 21
Dynamite Buttoned Tweed Mini Dress ($80)
Dynamite Buttoned Tweed Mini Dress
Dynamite

Serve vintage preppy vibes this winter break with this tweed dress! With front buttons and a unique purple print, you’ll be adding a pop of color to any gray day or boring holiday party.

See On Dynamite
Princess Polly Osment Strapless Mini Dress ($58)
Princess Polly Osment Strapless Mini Dress
Princess Polly

If you’re loving the bubble skirt trend but not its dropped-waist silhouette, this dress from Princess Polly is a great alternative. Its flowy and puffy skirt simulates the look of a bubble hem masterfully. 

See On Princess Polly
Dynamite Square Neck Rhinestone Mini Dress ($90)
Dynamite Square Neck Rhinestone Mini Dress
Dynamite

If you want to be sparkling all night long, this look is for you. With rhinestone trimming and straps, you’ll be shining no matter where you go.

See On Dynamite
Abercrombie & Fitch One-Shoulder Knit Mini Dress ($53)
Abercrombie & Fitch One-Shoulder Knit Mini Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch

Who says a one-shouldered look isn’t formal? Abercrombie & Fitch is proving the haters wrong with this eye-catching one-shouldered black dress.

See On Abercrombie & Fitch
Motel Livia Plaid V-Neck Midi Dress ($42)
Motel Livia Plaid V-Neck Midi Dress
Motel

Yes, plaid is a winter print. Going off of this logic, Motel’s plaid midi dress is a great holiday option — not just for its festive pattern, but also for its cute V-neckline and midi length.

See On Urban Outfitters
Zara Raised Flowers Strapless Dress ($50)
Zara Raised Flowers Strapless Dress
Zara

Bold, raised flowers have recently been trending — a new take on the timeless floral pattern. This mini dress from Zara plays with the trend with raised flowers adorning the waist. Combined with the asymmetrical hem, you have a very unique and trendy look.

See On Zara
Sydney Flaherty is the Style Intern for Her Campus Media. She writes for the Style vertical on the site, including beauty, decor, and fashion coverage. Beyond Her Campus, Sydney is a junior at Emerson College in Boston, MA, majoring in Writing, Literature, and Publishing with a minor in History. She works as the style section editor of the on-campus publication, Atlas Magazine, where she selects and edits multiple style-related stories every semester. She writes and edits for multiple other on-campus magazines while also working as a writing tutor at Emerson. In her free time, Sydney loves to go on excessively long walks while blasting Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, and the occasional Ed Sheeran (she is a certified Sheerio). You can usually find Sydney at a thrift store perusing the sweater section or listening to literally any historical fiction audiobook available.