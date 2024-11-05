The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

The holiday season is busy. Unfortunately, the winter isn’t all cozy nights inside and holiday baking — you’re probably already booking holiday parties at your job, secret Santa events with friends, and maybe even Christmas Eve at your partner’s family’s house. The holidays are, of course, a time to relax, but your calendar might be filling a bit fast this year. And with all of these events comes the inevitable question: What do I wear? All of these commitments are a lot to balance, and so are all of the outfits you’ll need to plan for them — unless you find a holiday dress that works for all of them.

The holiday season can be stressful for many people, so let’s not stress out over outfits too! This list has a wide variety of holiday dresses for 2024, each of which could work for any occasion — from a gingerbread house competition straight to family dinner. No matter what you have planned this winter, I’m sure you’ll be able to find the perfect dress for all your needs. And with your outfit taken care of, you can focus on what really matters: spending time with friends and family and celebrating the holiday season in whatever way you see fit.

H&M This simple black dress will get you through every event on your calendar this holiday season. Its classic design and silhouette also make it perfect for layering and styling, meaning you can dress it up, down, and to theme easily. See On H&M

Topshop This gray dress is super stylish thanks to its crew neckline and twist design. It’s also long-sleeved, so you won’t need to stress about getting cold on your commute! See On ASOS

Forever 21 I don’t know about you, but this year I am all about ruffles. This black dress is elevated with flowy ruffles and ruching, keeping you both trendy and classy. See On Forever 21

H&M If you’re looking for more of a showstopper piece, this shimmering dress is for you. Its sequins are bright, but not too overwhelming. Plus, it’s great for any New Year’s events you have, too! See On H&M

Garage This dress gives a new dimension to the typical little black dress. With its floral pattern and open back, everyone will be asking where you got it from. See On Garage

H&M If you like dresses with a bit more length than the typical cocktail dress, this is a great option. Its color keeps it simple, but details like the boat neckline and waist ruching give it a lot of elegance. See on H&M

Vila If you love the look of a sweater dress but want to add a bit more structure, this dress from ASOS is your girl. The cute turtleneck detail and waistband spice up your typical sweater dress. See On ASOS

Dynamite This dress is leveled up with rhinestone and faux-pearl detailing and a neat square neckline. It’ll take you from Thanksgiving all the way through New Year’s. See On Dynamite

Edikted This dress from Edikted is extremely unique. With a corset design, pleated skirt, and tied straps, it’s a trendy and eye-catching holiday dress. See On Pacsun

H&M This dress embraces all the cozy vibes of winter! It’ll have you looking stylish and staying comfortable all night long. Plus, what’s better than a giant sweater? See on H&M

Abercrombie & Fitch This new release from Abercrombie & Fitch is giving me all the holiday feels! The deep green velvet color and ruched waist will leave you stunning at every event this winter. See On Abercrombie & Fitch

Dynamite This rib knit dress is unique with its hanging side tie, emphasizing a low-waisted silhouette that’s so trendy right now. And with long sleeves, you won’t get cold in even the worst blizzards. See On Dynamite

Hollister This dress from Hollister might be one of the most versatile dresses on this list. You can style it for formal and casual events, as well adjust the shoulders for different looks. If that’s not enough, it’s a skort, so there’s no stress even on windy winter days. See On Hollister

Motel If you’ve been holding out for a bold graphic, rest assured that Motel has you covered. This simplistic flower print is eye-catching and intriguing. Combine it with the dress’ flared sleeves and red trimming and you have a seriously gorgeous holiday dress. See on Urban Outfitters

Forever 21 This dress is sure to turn heads this winter with its asymmetrical hem, bold stitching, and cowl neckline. Feel free to layer and style it depending on where you’re going. See On Forever 21

Edikted With an open back, tie straps, and layered ruffles, this dress will add a flare of femininity and playfulness to any look. It’s a loose and flowy option, which means that along with being stylish, it’s also comfortable! See on Pacsun

H&M This straight cut dress is super chic and versatile. It’s front opening and gorgeous decorative bow give it just the right amount of personality and creativity. See On H&M

Nasty Gal If you’re looking for a simple and slightly business-casual dress, this one from Nasty Gal is for you. The black color makes it easy to style, and the front pockets add just enough excitement. See On Nasty Gal

Abercrombie & Fitch If you’re a big fan of strapless dresses, this is a great strapless holiday dress option for you! Its satin material is super comfortable and flattering, plus the embellished rhinestones add an air of elegance to the look. See On Abercrombie & Fitch

PrettyLittleThing This dress is great if you’re looking for a more modest fit. Its front buttons, flowy skirt, and puffed long sleeves will keep you warm and chic this winter. See On PrettyLittleThing

Dynamite This dress’ deep V-neckline, satin material, and unique cross-strap back all come together to make one of the most interesting and versatile holiday dresses of the season. See On Dynamite

Abercrombie & Fitch Coming in burgundy or black, this dress will leave you feeling stylish and confident no matter where you are. The stretchy fabric and open back make it super flattering. See on Abercrombie & Fitch

Hollister With fluttering sleeves and stretchy material, this dress will have you nice and comfy despite any awkward holiday party interactions. Its high cut adds a lot of intrigue and style. See On Hollister

Princess Polly Add a pop of color to the festivities this year with this green dress. It’s linen material makes it super comfortable, and its side cut-outs and cinching create a really flattering silhouette you’ll love. See On Princess Polly

Zara With a boat neckline and three-quarter length sleeves, this dress sets itself apart through form and design. Its puffy sleeves also add a lot of personality to what at first appears to be a plain black dress. See On Zara

Dynamite Presents aren’t the only things wrapped up with a cute bow this holiday season! With a V-neckline and large tied straps, you’ll be looking festive and chic in this dress. See On Dynamite

ASOS Design This dress is giving cottagecore in the best way! It’s puffed sleeves, tie front, and square neck all combine to make this a great look for any occasion. You’re sure to be getting compliments on it all winter break long. See On ASOS

Kimchi Blue If you’re trying to channel some preppy academic vibes this winter break, this lacy dress is great for you. Its statement and black-trimmed collar will definitely get you a lot of compliments. See On Urban Outfitters

Forever 21 Off-the-shoulder looks are everywhere right now, so why not bring the style to your next holiday celebration? With mesh sleeves, this black dress is unique and super stylish. See On Forever 21

Edikted Bubble skirts are all the rage right now, so why not try out this trend at your next winter event? This ribbed dress has a gorgeous, low-waisted bubble detail, which will be sure to stun. See On Pacsun

Forever 21 With a halter neckline and bubble hem, you really can’t go wrong with this dress. The velvet material also keeps it very on-theme for the holidays. See On Forever 21

Princess Polly This simple white dress is made unique with its layered lining and flared long sleeves. However if you are, like me, inclined to spill things on yourself, I would avoid this look for any holiday dinner parties. See On Princess Polly

Nasty Gal This statement dress is for all the girlies who still aren’t over the coquette trend. Its show-stopping front bow is toned down by the black lace. See On Nasty Gal

Forever 21 This midi dress is great for literally anything. The lace detailing and straight-cut neckline make it super chic. You won’t want to attend a single event without it! See On Forever 21

Dynamite Serve vintage preppy vibes this winter break with this tweed dress! With front buttons and a unique purple print, you’ll be adding a pop of color to any gray day or boring holiday party. See On Dynamite

Princess Polly If you’re loving the bubble skirt trend but not its dropped-waist silhouette, this dress from Princess Polly is a great alternative. Its flowy and puffy skirt simulates the look of a bubble hem masterfully. See On Princess Polly

Dynamite If you want to be sparkling all night long, this look is for you. With rhinestone trimming and straps, you’ll be shining no matter where you go. See On Dynamite

Abercrombie & Fitch Who says a one-shouldered look isn’t formal? Abercrombie & Fitch is proving the haters wrong with this eye-catching one-shouldered black dress. See On Abercrombie & Fitch

Motel Yes, plaid is a winter print. Going off of this logic, Motel’s plaid midi dress is a great holiday option — not just for its festive pattern, but also for its cute V-neckline and midi length. See On Urban Outfitters