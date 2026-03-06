The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

If you’re a trinket lover, you’re more than likely very familiar with the concept of the blind box. Whether you hide your fav Smiskis in your room, glue Sonny Angels to every surface available, or display each new SkullPanda as the art it is, there is a blind box collectible out there for everyone. But no blind box collectible in recent memory has reached icon status like the Labubu — and now, a new Labubu blind box drop is going to kick off a new frenzy.

If you’re saying to yourself, “Well, I already have all of the Labubus I could want,” I’m going to tell you right now: No, you don’t. That’s because Pop Mart just announced its newest collaboration with Sanrio, the global lifestyle brand and home to the diva herself: Hello Kitty. Announced on March 6, this Sanrio x Labubu Hello Kitty partnership is in celebration of The Monsters’ — more commonly referred to as Labubus, after the most popular character of the franchise — 10th anniversary. The new products available in this collab include a blind box ($39.99) featuring one of six adorable Vinyl Plush Pendant figures (plus one secret!), all dressed as a specific Sanrio character.

Your chosen box could possibly include Hello Kitty (of course), My Melody, Kuromi, Pochacco, Cinnamoroll, or other options. The Labubus are clad in the sweetest little outfits, such as Kuromi and My Melody’s poofy dresses or Pompompurin’s cozy sweatshirt. The pendants also come with hoods of their respective characters. (If your favorite part of Cinnamoroll is his big ol’ ears, then you’re in luck.)

Pop Mart

Still, if you are loyal to your current bag charm but don’t want to miss out on this collaboration, Pop Mart has you covered with another product: the Labubu x Hello Kitty Vinyl Plush Doll ($149.99). Separate from the blind box charms, this Labubu comes styled in Hello Kitty-inspired overalls and features an embroidered sleep mask (which looks just like Hello Kitty’s face with her recognizable little red bow), a Hello Kitty pillow accessory, and a two-piece outfit design.

Pop Mart

All products will be available for order starting March 12 at 10 p.m. EST on Popmart’s website, and in stores nationwide starting in April. So, if you’ve got a favorite — because everyone does — get to pulling! (Or, in layman’s terms, get to ordering, that is.)