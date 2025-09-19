Do you feel that slight breeze in the air? Fall is officially here. The only thing better than the beautiful color of the leaves and the delicious taste of everything pumpkin spice is the decor and accessories that come with the season. Every brand has been getting into the fall spirit, even Sonny Angels. In case you don’t know what Sonny Angels are, they’re adorable cherub trinkets that you can use to accessorize anything you want: phone cases, bags, keys, and more. They can add the perfect touch of cuteness to anything, so spread the word to all of your Sonny Angel collector friends because there’s a new series coming out: the Sonny Angel Pumpkin Patch Series.

These figurines have swiftly flooded social media feeds everywhere. They are sold in blind boxes with a variety of different series to purchase from, because who doesn’t love an adorable surprise? Now, the figurines have a spooky flare to them with the Sonny Angel Pumpkin Patch Series.

The Sonny Angel Pumpkin Patch Series Release Date

The Pumpkin Patch Series launches on Sept. 25, and the lineup consists of eight different figures dressed up in different costumes, from pumpkins to ghosts (and spooky has never looked cuter). The description from the Sonny Angel website reads, “Halloween’s already lively atmosphere becomes even more special when shared with Sonny Angel. In the new Pumpkin Patch Series, Sonny Angel is dressed in colorful pumpkin-themed costumes that feature charming animal-inspired hats. Each design is sure to catch your eye and add extra excitement to your Halloween celebration.” What better way to celebrate Halloween than treat yourself to one of these adorable companions?

The Sonny Angel Pumpkin Patch Series Cost

Each individual blind box is sold at the price of $14.75, so it’s relatively affordable to add one of these figures to your fall decorations.

Will The Sonny Angel Pumpkin Patch Series Restock?

When the Pumpkin Patch Series sells out, a restock seems uncertain. Because the series is specifically for the fall season, it’s possible it’s a limited edition series and may not restock. Fans should keep their eyes peeled on Sonny Angel’s official website and social media, where sneak peeks, restock alerts, and updates are often posted. Since these adorable collectibles usually sell out, set your calendar for Sept. 25 to be sure that you secure one of these adorable fall figurines.

Whether you’re looking for ways to get even more festive this Halloween season or just love the thrill of opening up an adorable surprise, the Sonny Angel Pumpkin Patch Series is the perfect treat this fall season.