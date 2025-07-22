Here’s How To Get Labubus On TikTok Live, If You Still Need One Of Your Own

Whether you like it or not, Labubus have become an unstoppable cultural obsession. From their creepy-cute facial expressions to their customizable outfits and endless bag decor capabilities, these mischievous figurines have taken the internet by storm. But with demand skyrocketing, getting your hands on an authentic Labubu on TikTok Live might be the easiest way to get one for yourself.

Inspired by an illustrated book series called The Monsters, Labubus first garnered major attention in 2019 with the debut of their first toy series from Pop Mart. Since then, these whimsical creatures have taken on a life of their own, becoming a must-have item that many buyers feel compelled to chase. Because Labubus have grown so drastically in popularity, simply purchasing from Pop Mart’s online store won’t cut it anymore. Much like waiting in an online lobby for hours on end to secure the perfect concert tickets, hundreds of people are now flocking to TikTok live streams in hopes of purchasing one of these highly desired toys.

If you’re not having much luck snagging a Labubu on Pop Mart’s official website, TikTok Live might just be your next best bet. With thousands of users joining these streams every day, learning how to navigate the process is essential. Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know to boost your chances of securing a Labubu from TikTok Live.

How To Join A TikTok Livestream To Buy A Labubu

To find a livestream, start by typing in “Pop Mart” into the TikTok search bar. Then, toggle over to the “LIVE” tab and select one of the official livestreams that appear. There are several Pop Mart accounts on TikTok, but one of the most frequently visited is @popmart.usshop.

This account goes live daily for up to 12 hours, randomly dropping Labubus usually every 30 to 60 minutes. Prime drop times are typically 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. EST. Once you’re in the live stream, just wait for the seller to show off the item and announce its release. A short countdown will follow, signaling that it’s time to make your move.

How To Secure Your Labubu Purchase

New Labubu drops typically sell out in seconds, so timing is everything. When the countdown begins, tap the red “Buy” button and check out immediately. If your desired item is already sold out, don’t panic. Instead, add the item to your cart. While the item will initially say it’s out of stock, many items restock several times over the next couple of minutes. Keep refreshing your cart during that window, and you may be able to catch a restock and complete your purchase in time.

How To Speed Up Your TikTok Shop Checkout

Want to make checkout faster? Head into your TikTok settings and clear your cache to help the app run more smoothly and load faster during the purchase process. Be sure your payment and shipping information are already saved in your TikTok Shop profile. Filling out these details during checkout could potentially slow you down, and result in the item you’re trying to buy becoming unavailable.

With a little patience (and fast fingers), scoring a Labubu on TikTok Live is definitely doable.