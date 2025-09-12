Fall girlies, it’s (almost) our time to shine. As much as I wish summer could last forever, I am so excited for fall — and even more excited for Halloween. Between horror movie nights with friends, planning a weekend’s worth of costumes, and eating pumpkin-flavored everything, I’m already feeling festive. One of my favorite ways to get into the spooky spirit is by switching up my look for the season with cozier clothes and, of course, a Halloween-inspired manicure.
Between fall leaves, spiderwebs, ghosts, and more, there is so much nail art inspo to draw from for Halloween. Plus, Halloween is all about trying on a new look for a night and being someone completely new — so what better time than Halloween to experiment with a new nail look? Whether your vibe is more cozy PSL or gory horror movie, there’s a perfect Halloween manicure in store for everyone this year.
But Halloween only comes once a year, and picking the right look can be tough. If you’ve been restlessly scrolling through your FYP looking for the perfect spooky manicure but still can’t decide, I’ve got you covered. Here are 14 Halloween 2025 nail ideas from TikTok you’ll absolutely fall in love with this spooky season.
- Black & Silver
-
-
With ghost and spiderweb designs, these nails have the perfect Halloween flair. Plus, the black and silver color combo screams It Girl to me.
- Holographic Mummy
-
From 2016 YouTube to my 2025 FYP, holographic nails never seem to go out of style, and I’m so here for it. These mummy nails are an adorable way to channel your inner Simply Nailogical (IYKYK).
- 3D Cat Eye Jack-O-Lanterns
-
If you love to make a bold statement with your nails, look no further. I’m obsessed with the way these nails sparkle in the light.
- Bloody French Tips
-
If you want to spice up a classic French tip manicure this spooky season, this blood drip design is subtle yet stunning. Plus, these nails would make the perfect final touch to a vampire costume this Halloween.
- Ghostface
-
Ghostface from Scream is arguably the most iconic horror movie icon, and there’s no better way to get in the Halloween spirit than sporting him on your nails. With this gory manicure, you’ll definitely give off “final girl in a slasher movie” energy.
- Subtle & Spooky
-
Sometimes, less is more. This nail look is festive, but not too bright or bold. This mani is versatile enough to match any daily outfit or Halloween costume this season.
- Purple Ghosts
-
I love this pastel take on an essential Halloween color. This sparkly purple look pairs so well with these cute cartoon ghosts.
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
-
Whether you think it’s a Halloween movie or a Christmas movie, The Nightmare Before Christmas has undeniably spooky vibes. These Oogie Boogie nails lean more into Halloween, and there’s nothing cooler than turning your manicure into a movie reference.
- Sparkly Pink
-
This one’s for the pink-obsessed girls who love wearing pink no matter the season (aka me). Black and pink is a go-to color combo, and I’m in love with this spiderweb design.
- Autumnal Chrome
-
For a more muted take on Halloween nails, I’m obsessed with these fall leaves on green chrome. They’re super chic, but still scream “spooky walk through the woods” to me.
- Chucky’s Overalls
-
If you’re obsessed with horror movies like me, you’ll be able to spot this reference on someone’s nails from a mile away. These Chucky outfit nails are totally creepy if you’re in the know.
- Holographic Pumpkins
-
Between spiced lattes and your manicure, you can’t go wrong with pumpkin everything this season. This gold and holographic silver combo is seriously stunning.
- Cat Eye Ghostie
-
Not into Halloween horrors? These ghost nails are not too spooky, but seriously adorable. The 3D eyes are so cute and add a great pop — literally.
- Wednesday Addams
-
If you’re obsessed with Wednesday Season 2 on Netflix — or even considering dressing as Wednesday for Halloween — you’re bound to love these nails. With a detailed, all-black manicure, you’ll look like you came straight from Nevermore Academy.