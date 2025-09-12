Fall girlies, it’s (almost) our time to shine. As much as I wish summer could last forever, I am so excited for fall — and even more excited for Halloween. Between horror movie nights with friends, planning a weekend’s worth of costumes, and eating pumpkin-flavored everything, I’m already feeling festive. One of my favorite ways to get into the spooky spirit is by switching up my look for the season with cozier clothes and, of course, a Halloween-inspired manicure.

Between fall leaves, spiderwebs, ghosts, and more, there is so much nail art inspo to draw from for Halloween. Plus, Halloween is all about trying on a new look for a night and being someone completely new — so what better time than Halloween to experiment with a new nail look? Whether your vibe is more cozy PSL or gory horror movie, there’s a perfect Halloween manicure in store for everyone this year.

But Halloween only comes once a year, and picking the right look can be tough. If you’ve been restlessly scrolling through your FYP looking for the perfect spooky manicure but still can’t decide, I’ve got you covered. Here are 14 Halloween 2025 nail ideas from TikTok you’ll absolutely fall in love with this spooky season.