The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Graduation season is just around the corner, which means the beginning of an exciting time celebrating your big achievements and spending time with friends and family. But as fun as the day is, it can often feel super hectic and busy, which makes it especially important to feel confident in your outfit and hair to avoid any last-minute problems on the big day. Of course, probably the hardest thing to figure out is how you’re going to wear the graduation cap.

Putting on your cap in a way that looks good and also feels secure is a universal struggle. No matter what type of hair you have or what style you’re going for, it always takes forever to figure it out, and sometimes, even after all that work, it doesn’t even stay on. I remember spending so much time with my mom and my sister trying to figure out how to wear mine, just for one gust of wind at the beginning of the ceremony to negate all that hard work. Although this wasn’t a problem that was going to completely ruin the day, it was a nuisance, so it’s best to plan for that in advance.

It’s pretty common that people try to alter their cap in order to make it fit better, and a popular DIY hack is to glue a headband into the underside of the cap to make it more secure and comfortable to wear. This DIY is pretty simple in theory, but it can be difficult to actually glue the headband in and have it stay. Plus, if you’re renting your cap and gown, you can’t really make alterations to it like that. Fortunately, there are products out there to help eliminate those problems and make turning your cap into a headband much easier.

The product is called the Grad Cap Remix, and you can find it on Amazon and TikTok shop. Essentially, it’s a small plastic circle that fits into the underside of the cap that has a headband attached to the center of it. So basically, you just pop this piece into your cap and then it’s ready to be worn! It takes a lot less time than any of the other methods, which will be such a stress-reliever on the big day. It also could work no matter what hairstyle you choose (but I think this would work especially great for people with curly hair), and it should be secure enough to survive any strong gusts of winds or the inevitably long photo shoots with your friends and family.

So, if you are looking for something to make this process easier, it definitely could be a good idea to try this product out. The last thing you want to be doing during graduation is fussing with your cap, it should just be a day about celebrating you and your accomplishments, and being excited about the future!