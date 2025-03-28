Gracie Abrams Uses This $29 Lip Product That “Lasts Forever” During Her Shows

Gracie Abrams is a relatable queen — from the honest lyrics of her songs to her favorite makeup products. The year 2024 truly belonged to Abrams, with tour announcements and paparazzi sightings, as well as the release of her album The Secret of Us. And this is just the beginning for Abrams, who heads on The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour in July. In an interview with Allure, Abrams spilled some of her favorite beauty products for tour and, spoiler alert: They’re affordable (for the most part) for anyone on a college budget. If you’re trying to give your makeup routine a refresh or try out some new products this spring, Abrams’s tried and trusted products are a great place to start.

In the Allure interview, Abrams revealed her favorite lip liner: the Hourglass Shape & Sculpt Lip Liner in the shade Candid. At just $29, this product is a true steal. Abrams said she uses the product during all of her shows — a great testament to the products’ strength. “I warm it up on the back of my hand and then instead of applying it as a liner, blot it onto my lips,” Abrams said. “It lasts forever.” The product also comes in several other shades. The lightweight and creamy formula makes it great for easy application, and the versatility of the product is just another great reason to add it to your shopping cart.

Abrams didn’t stop at lip liners, though. She went on to explain her favorite perfumes, too. If you’re a fan of musky scents, you’re in for a treat. Abrams admitted she doesn’t like “anything that feels too sweet.” She listed two perfumes on her current rotation.

The first is La Labo’s Another 13 ($235). TBH, this might be a bit out of budget for the average college student but don’t stress, there are dupes. Oakcha’s Parallel ($45) is inspired by the Le Labo scent and features musk, jasmine, and citrus. Another option is Fine’ry’s No Prince Required ($34) which also has hints of amber and jasmine.

The other perfume Abrams recommended was Cyklar’s Sex Musk ($24). From Claudia Sulewski’s skin care brand, this perfume oil has hints of jasmine, vanilla, amber, and musk. With a roller applicator, just apply the scent to your pulse points and you’ll be smelling good all day. Abrams also noted that this formula is “really light,” which makes it perfect for layering or casual wear.

Everyone say, “Thank you, Gracie.” These recommendations are so great, and I’ll certainly be trying out some for myself. And if you happened to get tickets to the Secret of Us tour, I’m expecting a full Gracie-inspired makeup look with these products. From versatile lip liners to perfume oils, Abrams has all of us looking for new springtime products covered.