Paul Mescal & Gracie Abrams’s Relationship Is Super Private, But Still So Cute

The secret of Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal is out. The pair have been seen multiple times around New York and London over the last few months, and of course, fans are freaking out. I already have Mescal to thank for my new fav Abrams song, “Normal Thing,” from her latest album, The Secret of Us. As a fan of both of them, I’m obsessed.

Both celebs have been busy, with Abrams finishing the Eras Tour with Taylor Swift and Mescal doing promo for his new film Gladiator II. However, they’ve had some public outings this year.

Mescal and Abrams were first spotted together in June 2024. On June 21, Abrams dropped her album The Secret of Us. Track 10 is a song called “Normal Thing,” which fans have speculated is about Mescal. The actor famously starred in the TV show adaption of Normal People, so the Abrams track is believed to be a play on the title. She talks about falling in love with a movie star in the lyrics, so it’s safe to assume it’s likely about the actor. She sings, “It’s a normal thing to fall in love with movie stars / When the lights are low, and red at all their favorite bars / And the story you want is the story you get / Are you special or was this all scripted in his head?”

On June 30, 2024, the pair were seen having dinner at BRAT Restaurant in London. When they came out, these photos broke the internet. It was the beginning of Abrams and Mescal’s love affair, publicly anyway. So without further ado, here’s the couple’s relationship timeline, from the Eras Tour to strolls in London.

August 2024

After being lowkey for a while, Mescal and Abrams had a PDA-packed day in London on Aug. 18. They were first seen holding hands while walking around the city. Then, the pair got cozy watching Mitski at the All Points East Festival. But they weren’t done showing each other off. On Aug. 20, the pair strolled around London again.

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams holding hands in London recently! pic.twitter.com/6r4gC39oWt — 🏁 (@concertleaks) August 18, 2024

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams attend Mitski’s set at All Points East! pic.twitter.com/J3NPCVXJh5 — 🏁 (@concertleaks) August 23, 2024

September 2024

On Sept. 3, the celebs were spotted taking another stroll around London.

October 2024

Mescal played the role of supportive boyfriend on Oct. 5, when he attended Abrams’s show at Radio City Music Hall in NYC. A few days later, on Oct. 8, they snuggled up, holding hands around the city.

After Mescal famously dating another Eras Tour opener, Phoebe Bridgers, he went to support his current girlfriend, Abrams, at a show on Oct. 20 in Miami. On Oct. 22, they spent the night out together in NYC.

Dakota johnson & paul mescal at gracie abrams concert pic.twitter.com/MxOcxzsshR — ᴋᴀɪ (@TobiasEGrey) October 15, 2024

The It couple seems to still be going strong. With Mescal starring in the new film Gladiator II, we’ll have to wait and see if Abrams will attend the premiere.