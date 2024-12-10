Yes, There’s Another Gracie Abrams Tour Happening — Here’s When Tickets Go On Sale

2024 has been Gracie Abrams’ year, and she’s gearing up to make 2025 hers as well! On Dec. 9, Abrams announced that she’ll be returning to North America for The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour. Fresh off her guest performance at Taylor Swift’s final Eras Tour show in Canada on Dec. 8, Abrams is now back stepping into the spotlight with another headlining tour.

Abrams revealed the news on social media with a tour poster announcing the upcoming dates. “I’m so excited to announce that we’re coming back to North America next summer with our dear friend @rolemodel💙💙💙!!!!!!!!” Abrams kicked off her The Secret of Us Tour in September, following the release of her album of the same name in June 2024. Abrams toured throughout the U.S. before ending the first leg in October. The Secret of Us tour will eventually spread across cities in Europe and Asia, among other stops in 2025, before returning to North America for her deluxe tour appearances. So, you’re thinking of getting a ticket but don’t know where to start? If you have extreme FOMO like me, it’s time to start figuring out how you can snag a ticket, and we’ve got you covered.

When Do The Secret of Us Deluxe‘ Tour Tickets Go On Sale?

If you’re still thinking about getting a ticket to Abrams’ The Secret Of Us Deluxe Tour, there isn’t much time left to decide because tickets go on sale as early as Thursday, Dec. 12! Artist presale begins on Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. local time, and general admission tickets will be available for purchase beginning Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. local time. Better hurry, because presale access expires on Dec. 10, at 10 p.m. PST. You can sign up through your city’s listing on Abrams’ official website.

The Secret Of Us Deluxe Tour Dates

The six added tour stops span the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, kicking off in Boston in July 2025 and wrapping up in Mexico City in August 2025. Curious if Abrams will be performing in your city? Check out the full list of scheduled tour dates below!

07/24 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

07/26 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

07/28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

08/06 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

08/11 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/26 – Mexico City, MX – Pepsi Center

Who Is Opening On Gracie Abrams’ Tour?

Abrams’ initial The Secret Of Us Tour featured special guest Role Model, and fans will be overjoyed to learn that Role Model will continue to open for Abrams on her upcoming Deluxe Tour. Role model, who’s currently on his No Place Like Tour, will aid Abrams throughout her tour’s run. Role Model is well-known for his signature indie-pop sound, which includes hits like “blind” and “Look At That Woman.”

If you’re a Gracie stan, I would suggest getting tickets to this Deluxe Tour as soon as they go on sale because I have a feeling they’re gonna go fast.