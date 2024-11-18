40 Corset Tops For Your Next Girls Night Out Or Date Night This Fall

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Who can say no to a cute going-out top? I think my greatest weakness is that I’ll never be able to turn down a cropped halter top or backless T-shirt, and my bank account agrees. Ultimately, a unique and flattering going-out top is always going to make its way into my heart… and shopping cart. One of the trendiest tops of this year has been the corset top (I’m obsessed). And if you haven’t found the corset top for you yet, or you just want to add a few more to your collection, this list is for you!

Corsets have a connotation with Victorian-era styles, but modern corsets aren’t like the super-tight, Marie Antoinette-inspired styles you might be thinking of. Instead, corset tops today vary a lot in structure and style — some offer a lot of structure, whereas others are simply adorned with the classic corset cording. And that’s not where the variance stops — some corset tops have patterns, experiment with different materials, and differ in necklines. Corset tops are also extremely popular for their versatility — wear one on a date night or to a casual bar, and dress it up or down. The options are endless. No matter what corset top speaks to you or what event you plan on wearing it to, one thing remains certain: You’ll be looking cute and feeling confident.

Dynamite The satin material of this top gives it such a chic and elegant look, not to mention its traditional corset-style cording and gorgeous cream color. See On Dynamite

Out From Under This is a very classic corset top, complete with paneling, a sweetheart neckline, and partially-sheer lace material. Choose between cream and red to find a shade perfect for you. See On Urban Outfitters

Garage With a hook-and-eye back closure and a curved hem, this halter top-style corset is great for literally any night out. You can dress it up or down depending on the occasion. See On Garage

ASOS Design With a ruched front and bandeau style, this corset top might not be exactly what you envision when you think of a traditional corset. However, its structure — specifically seen by the shape of its hem — sets it apart as one of the most unique corset tops you can find. See On ASOS

H&M If you’re just beginning to get into the corset top trend, try out this simple corset inspired long-sleeve. You can dress it up or simply wear it to class. See On H&M

Abercrombie & Fitch With soft lace fabric and stretchy satin side panels, this corset top will give you all the structure and none of the discomfort. If that wasn’t enough, it also has a cute hook-and-eye back closure. See On Abercrombie & Fitch

Lioness This top’s bold print isn’t the only thing that sets it apart from other corset tops on this list — it also has a sweetheart neckline and relaxed fit. You get extra credit if you buy the matching skirt, too. See On ASOS

Garage Winter is coming, and you might be thinking about upgrading some of your going-out tops for cold weather-approved alternatives. If so, this traditional corset top with long sleeves will keep you warm and stylish all winter long. See On Garage

ASOS Design This elegant corset top is perfect for cocktails out with the girls or date night! It leans into the asymmetrical trend with its mesh draping, and don’t even get me started on the deep V-neckline. See On ASOS

Forever 21 With corset-inspired boning and a curved hem, this top is a very traditional corset top. What sets it apart is its overlay of lace and rhinestone embellishments. You’ll be sparkling all night! See On Forever 21

American Eagle These removable straps let you adjust this top to your liking for more or less coverage. It comes in two prints — pink stripes and a blue floral — adding a splash of color to every night out. See On American Eagle

Miss Selfridge This bandeau-style corset shows off your shoulders, and its front buttons make it unique and chic. Plus, the faux leather will have you feeling like the coolest person in the room all night. See On ASOS

Garage This corset top is giving me all the preppy vibes. Its gray plaid print is like if a school uniform transformed into the best going-out top. And don’t sleep on its front lace trim! See On Garage

PrettyLittleThing The ruched detailing and satin material aren’t the only things setting this corset apart. This top has an asymmetric pointed hem and quite frankly, I’m obsessed. See On PrettyLittleThing

Nasty Gal This corset top has a wonderful front lace-up detail, and its large and flowy satin straps make it a statement look. You’ll definitely feel confident sporting this chic design! See On Nasty Gal

Beverly and Beck This pink-and-black corset top is so unique! Adorned with pink ruffles, corset-style cording, and a front bow, you’ll absolutely stun in this bold look. See On Pacsun

ASOS Design If you’re looking for a more traditional corset, this one’s for you. The hook-and-eye front and symmetrical cording all evoke those classic corset top vibes. See On ASOS

Zara With a straight neckline and corset-style cording, you’ll definitely be killing it with this top. Its additional front bow detail makes it extra gorgeous and adds so much flare to the traditional corset top. See On Zara

Forever 21 Get coquette with this ruffle-trimmed corset top! Its bow tie straps are channeling all the cute, girly vibes. And if that wasn’t enough, its lace material makes this look super trendy. See On Forever 21

PrettyLittleThing A rule I live by: If it’s “renaissance-inspired,” it’s probably good. This brown floral and vintage-inspired print looks like it’s straight out of Italy. Combine it with the top’s gorgeous, dramatic, dipped-front hem and you’re set. See On PrettyLittleThing

Express With the classic corset shape and cording — but without the possibly-uncomfortable tightness — this tank is great for when you’ve just started to embrace the corset top trend. See On Express

Edikted This bandeau-style corset top, made with faux leather, makes for an edgy statement and bold look. People won’t be able to look away! See On Pacsun

H&M Denim is already a very structured material, which makes it great for corset tops! With its simple V-cut and straps, you’ll be getting compliments on this top all night. See On H&M

Nasty Gal You’ll be looking luxurious and chic no matter where you go in this velvet top! This top’s frilly trim adds so much texture and personality to the look, too. See On Nasty Gal

American Eagle Not every corset top has to be highly-structured and tight. Channel your inner cottagecore girlie with this bright and flowy corset-inspired design. This top’s puffed sleeves and front bow will make it an instant staple in your closet. See On American Eagle

Garage While technically a tank top, this top’s cording and structure make it very corset-inspired. Its sheer material and front bow add so much personality and style to the look. See On Garage

H&M This top is a combination of two fashion staples: the corset and the cardigan. What could be better? With corset-style trim on the front and a partially-exposed back, this top has already made it to my shopping cart. See On H&M

Dynamite With its classic hook-and-eye front closure and mesh ruching detail, this top really sets itself apart. This ruching adds so much texture and style to the look, making it unforgettable. See On Dynamite

Forever 21 This top definitely isn’t for the faint of heart. It’s technically lingerie and has a lot of sheer lace. However, if you want to show a little skin on your next GNO, this is for you! See On Forever 21

Hollister This structured top’s front is clearly very corset-inspired, but its open-tied back sets it apart from all the others. It’s truly the best of both worlds: the corset top trend and the backless trend. See On Hollister

Kimchi Blue This pink and shiny corset top is made unique through its ruffled hem, halter top neckline, and front buttons. Its partially-open back is also a huge plus and super flattering. See On Urban Outfitters

Forever 21 Loving the off-the-shoulder trend? Then this top is for you. The draping, off-the-shoulder material beautifully contrasts with the structure of the corset top. See On Forever 21

Edikted Give off all those tropical vibes this winter with Edikted’s bright pink and floral printed corset top. Contrasting the classic corset structure with a cowl neck, this experimental top is doing everything right. See On Pacsun

Forever 21 With a linen blend material and adjustable straps, this corset top screams comfortable and chic. Its lace-up detail in the back reminds me of a traditional corset, too. See On Forever 21

Garage The back hook-and-eye closure combined with the lace and mesh material give this corset a very classic look. Plus, the top comes in multiple colors like blue, pink nectar, and plum red, so you can pick your favorite. See On Garage

PrettyLittleThing This corset top really leans into the classic corset lace-up style. This design is super unique — all of your friends will want to know where you got it. See On PrettyLittleThing

Zara This top is like the anti-corset top corset top. It has a hook-and-eye closure in the back and is very structured, but its round neckline and simplicity definitely set it apart. See On Zara

Coco Gauff x American Eagle This denim corset is structured and trendy — amazing for any night out. Its denim lace-up back detail also adds a lot of flare and fun to the look. Plus, it was made in collaboration with tennis star Coco Gauff. See On American Eagle

Beverly and Beck With a contrasting ribbon-tie front detail and woven fabric, this is a very unique and timeless top. You can pair it with jeans or dress it up with a skirt and accessories for a glam night out. See On Pacsun