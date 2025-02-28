I remember the OG TikTok Hype House like it was yesterday. I was a sophomore in high school when I first heard some of my favorite TikTokers — Charli D’Amelio, Avani Gregg, and Addison Rae — were all going to be a part of a new content creation mansion. In 2025, the Hype House is no longer, the year has a new energy. A new house on TikTok might be taking over — it’s called The Glow House, and it’s focused on beauty content.

The Glow House, a new Gen Z influencer collab house, launched on Feb. 21. With its primary focus being fashion and beauty content, the collab house is tracking lots of attention on social media. The Glow House’s TikTok account gained more than 500,000 followers within the first 24 hours it was created, and currently has over 1.1 million followers on TikTok.

The house will have 14 members, ranging from ages 14 to 19 years old. Only five female members have been released so far, with members being released on Thursdays and Saturdays. The house is still accepting applications to join, according to the account’s TikTok bio, and will officially start posting content on April 10. The house is managed by Tiddle, an L.A.-based talent management agency that has relationships with brands like Sol De Janeiro, Bloom, and White Fox.

The house’s creator, Gianna Harner, has over 12.3 million TikTok followers, and emphasized in a recent TikTok that the house’s main mission is to be an uplifting and educational resource for young girls. The house will also apparently have a podcast called Glow and Grow, which will offer advice about issues like self-image, bullying, and the hectic high school experience.

@realglowhouse @𝐍𝐄𝐕𝐀𝐄𝐇𝐀ᥫ᭡❤️❤️|| We never imagined growing this fast, and we’re beyond grateful for all the love and support! To celebrate, we’re revealing the 5th member when we hit 1 million! || #glowhouse || ♬ original sound – The Glow House

While we’ve seen content houses come and go with the ever changing social media landscape, The Glow House dreams of making an impact and being more than just an influencer collab house. It’s already fostering an inclusive internet environment, with the account reposting hundreds of TikToks of audition tapes to be a part of the team. Which creators will round out the house? I don’t know about you, but I’m sat to find out.