Revisiting Addison Rae & Bryce Hall’s Relationship (& Breakup) Because Why Not

Everyone’s favorite TikToker turned pop star, Addison Rae, just spilled some major tea on her past relationship with fellow content creator, Bryce Hall, and I’m so sat. During her Jan. 21 interview with The Rolling Stones, fans really got to see the *real* side of Rae as she talked about her music career, TikTok fame, and seemingly gave everyone a glimpse into her past relationship with Hall, whom she dated from 2019 to 2021.

“I’m very guarded when it comes to relationships, because my first public relationship taught me a lot about myself,” she told Rolling Stone. She added that their breakup was a “shit show,” saying, “He was very vocal about everything, and it was a mess.” However, Rae doesn’t have any hard feelings toward her ex and their relationship. “I believe there’s good in everyone, so I like to think there’s a good part of him,” she said. “We were really young.”

With Rae bringing up her past relationship with Hall, this made me think more about their dating timeline and how influential it was on Rae’s life. So, I thought I’d break down Rae and Hall’s relationship in case you had the same curiosities as me.

FALL 2019

Rae and Hall were making loads of content together as members of the Hype House, causing fans to “ship” them despite not coming off as particularly flirty toward one another.

JAN. 1, 2020

Hall takes to his Instagram to share slides of all of his New Years kisses. Rae’s seen on the last slide sharing a smooch with Hall amidst all the dating rumors surrounding the two.

JAN. 30, 2020

Hall got particularly “defensive” about his and Rae’s so-called friendship and how there was nothing more between them, ultimately shutting down the dating rumors.“Addison and I are NOT dating!!! she’s doing her own thing and im doing mine,” he tweeted at the time. “We’re still friends and plan to remain that way!! i still love her and we’re still gonna hang n stuff but, we’re just not gonna be kissy kissy anymore.. btw, neither of us are punching the air.”

addison and i are NOT dating!!! she’s doing her own thing and im doing mine. we’re still friends and plan to remain that way!! i still love her and we’re still gonna hang n stuff but, we’re just not gonna be kissy kissy anymore.. btw, neither of us are punching the air 😦 — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) January 30, 2020

FEB. 21, 2020

Rae sat down with Entertainment Tonight where she confirms some rumors about her relationship with Hall, but overall said their relationship was strictly platonic. “Things happened and then we just decided we’re better off as friends for now because we both have, like, totally different lifestyles right now,” she said.

APR. 8, 2020

Hall tweeted out an ominous tweet that read, “i miss u.” Obviously, fans knew who “u” was and because come on,, who wouldn’t miss Rae?

i miss u — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) April 8, 2020

APR. 18, 2020

Hall’s close friend and fellow TikToker, Griffin Johnson, entered the chat by tweeting, “bryce hall can’t get over his ex.” LIKE WHAT??

bryce hall can’t get over his ex — Griffin Johnson (@lmgriffjohnson) April 18, 2020

JUN. 8, 2020

After months of not being seen together, Rae and Hall were spotted making content together yet again.

JUL. 9, 2020

The pair is spotted by The Hollywood Fix leaving dinner together. They go on to deny the rumors that they were back together with Hall even saying, “She’s like my sister.”

SEP. 3, 2020

In another interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rae settled things once and for all about her relationship with Hall. “There were a lot of times when we were on, we were off, and it was kind of just a confusing situation,” she told the outlet. “At the end of the day, we’re both still wishing the best for each other and still friends.”

SEP. 7, 2020

Hall weighed in on Rae’s declaration of the pair being “friends,” tweeting, “Addison can do whatever she wants as fast as she wants, we’re working on ourselves and i wish nothing but the best for her and her future manz all love.”

addison can do whatever she wants as fast as she wants, we’re working on ourselves and i wish nothing but the best for her and her future manz ❤️ all love — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) September 7, 2020

SEP. 28, 2020

Hall went on Youtuber Jeff Wittek’s podcast, Jeff’s Barbershop and settled the speculations about his relationship with Rae, saying that he was the one to end it without elaborating further.

OCT. 17, 2020

Hall and Rae were spotted together having dinner with friends at the popular L.A. restaurant Saddle Ranch.

OCT 31, 2020

In a since deleted Instagram post, Rae and Hall were seen dressed up as the Joker and Harley Quinn. They were even seen getting pretty cozy.

NOV. 30, 2020

I guess they really were “just friends” because Rae posted a YouTube video titled “THE TRUTH ABOUT US,” where she and Hall confirmed they were officially dating.

FEB. 28, 2021

Cheating rumors start to speculate after Hall was seen with another girl in Las Vegas, despite dating Rae.

MAR. 1, 2021

Hall takes to Twitter to settle things once and for all. “I didn’t cheat on addison,” he tweeted.

I didn’t cheat on addison. — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) March 1, 2021

MAR. 4, 2021

Rae tweeted and quickly deleted a post that read, “disappointed but not surprised,” which seemingly confirmed the cheating rumors and speculations.

MAR. 23, 2021

E! News reported that Rae and Hall had broken up amidst cheating rumors. A source told the outlet both influencers had been “very busy concentrating on their careers”

APR. 19, 2021

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Hall and Rae no longer followed each other on Instagram. That’s how you know things got real.

MAY 16, 2021

Rae and her He’s All That co-star Tanner Buchanan presented the “Best Kiss” category at the MTV Movie & TV Awards and even shared their own on-stage kiss. The tea is piping hot!

Best believe Hall was *not* happy about this. Without @-ing Rae, he tweeted, “sucks, but moving on.”

sucks, but moving on — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) May 17, 2021

Phew. I think that’s all of it. It’s safe to say that we all need some “Diet Pepsi” after this piping hot relationship timeline.