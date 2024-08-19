Have you seen the makeup looks on social media recently? Very cutesy, very mindful, very demure. If you’ve been anywhere near TikTok recently, you’ve heard about the “demure” trend from Jools Lebron, which is all about being low-key and simple. But, what exactly creates a demure makeup look? If you’re ready to elevate your makeup game with a look that’s all about subtle sophistication and effortless beauty, let’s dive into some new demure makeup products, shall we?

We’re about to delve into the art of the perfect “demure” makeup style — a beauty trend that highlights your natural features with just the right amount of polish. Picture this: radiant, glowing skin, perfectly defined brows, and a touch of color that enhances without overwhelming. This guide will help you achieve a demure makeup look that’s both refined and refreshingly understated. Here are some products to help you get the vibe.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Skin prep is the most essential part of your makeup routine. The e.l.f. Power Grip Primer, is a must-have for anyone looking to prep before applying makeup. This primer features a unique, gel-like formula that grips onto your foundation and keeps it in place for hours. Infused with hydrating ingredients like niacinamide, it not only helps to smooth and even out your skin’s texture, but also delivers a boost of moisture, ensuring your makeup looks fresh and radiant throughout the day. Its lightweight, non-greasy texture makes it perfect for all skin types, including oily and combination skin. See On Ulta Beauty

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brows frame the face with any makeup look. Keep your brows in place with the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Gel. This gel is a game-changer for achieving perfectly groomed, voluminous brows that stay in place all day. This innovative styling wax has a clear, lightweight formula that tames and sculpts your brows without leaving any residue or stiffness. Its unique, jelly-like texture allows you to shape and lift your brows with precision, giving them a natural, “demure” appearance. Ideal for all brow types, the Brow Freeze Gel provides a long-lasting hold while maintaining flexibility, so your brows look effortlessly polished and well-defined. See On Ulta Beauty

Juvia\’s Place The Juvia’s Place I Am Glow Radiance Booster is a game-changer for anyone craving that lit-from-within glow. This versatile skin enhancer, similar to a skin tint, adds a luminous sheen to your skin, creating a radiant, dewy finish that feels effortlessly luxurious. This product effortlessly enhances your complexion without feeling heavy or cakey. With low to medium, buildable coverage, this booster delivers! Plus, its rich, yet lightweight texture ensures it melts seamlessly into your skin, making it a must-have for achieving that perfect, natural radiance for a demure makeup look. See On Juvia’s Place

Huda Beauty You won’t have to use the Paris filter on Instagram when using this product. The Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Concealer will have your skin looking so polished! This crease-proof, medium- to full-coverage concealer is expertly formulated to blend seamlessly into the skin, offering a luminous matte finish that balances glow with a shine-free look. Its creamy, buildable texture allows you to conceal blemishes, dark circles, and imperfections without caking or settling into fine lines. This will be your go-to for achieving a bright, even complexion that lasts from morning until night. See On Huda Beauty

Fenty Beauty One word: Sun-kissed! Bringing just the slightest warmth to the face without being too harsh, Fenty’s Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer does the job for this demure makeup look. This bronzer is a must-have for achieving that sun-kissed glow, no matter the season. This bronzer stands out with its rich, finely-milled formula that blends into the skin, delivering a natural-looking warmth that enhances your complexion. Available in a range of shades to complement diverse skin tones, it provides a customizable, buildable color payoff that can be tailored to your desired intensity. See On Fenty Beauty

Laura Mercier What’s a demure makeup look without setting all of your liquids together? Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder transforms your makeup to an airbrushed look! A cult-favorite in the world of makeup, this powder is designed to be incredibly lightweight and translucent, making it perfect for all skin tones and types. The powder’s soft texture ensures a seamless application, and its oil-absorbing properties help keep your makeup looking fresh, mindful, and radiant. See On Sephora

Haus Labs Blush can sometimes make your makeup slightly harsh. But Haus Labs Fuse Blush comes in six different shades for everyday use. This blush is a vibrant addition to any makeup routine, offering a modest burst of color that instantly revitalizes your complexion. With high-impact, this product provides a buildable, blendable formula that delivers a natural, radiant flush. Its silky texture glides effortlessly over the skin, blending seamlessly for a smooth, even finish that lasts all day. It’s the holy grail of demure makeup. See On Haus Labs

Fenty Beauty The new Fenty Beauty lip liners are a game-changer for anyone looking to perfect their pout with precision and style. These liners are available in a range of stunning shades that complement every skin tone, making it easy to define and enhance your lips with a long-lasting finish. The creamy, smooth formula glides on effortlessly, providing rich color payoff and excellent coverage that resists smudging or feathering, which is exactly what you’ll need for demure makeup. See On Fenty Beauty